A convention center that Sonoma County Tourism officials recently described as an aspirational goal for the county is beginning to take shape.

Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, said a feasibility study has been prepared and that on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the tourism agency will present to its board of directors a proposal for an exploratory advisory council.

“So now we're going to move forward in a more intentional way and get that feasibility study done, which really is the first piece that needs to happen,” Vecchio said, noting the goal is to have it completed before spring.

After that, talks will begin about next steps: funding, where the convention center could be built and other project details, she said.

The convention center itself is a ways off — it would be a five-year project, Vecchio said.

Sonoma County Tourism formally unveiled its 10-year Destination Stewardship and Resiliency Master Plan on May 11. That’s when Vecchio said the plan included a “big, audacious goal” for a convention center.

“We are going to work together with everybody in this room to find that right place, and to build a convention center that will be a game changer for this (region),” Vecchio said during the May event. The building would be equipped with the infrastructure to serve both as a place for business gatherings and to provide critical needs, such as housing residents during a crisis.