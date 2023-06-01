If you’re wondering if a national recession is around the corner, the answer is most likely no.

Don’t celebrate too quickly. One of Northern California’s top economists predicted Thursday that economic growth over the next two years will move at a snail’s pace.

Two factors are playing into that forecast, says Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.

“One is a lower level of labor productivity, which is starting to become a small concern for some economists who look at the future,” he said. “And the second is going to be relatively high inflation that's going to linger.”

Those were among the economic indicators Eyler shared during his presentation to a crowd of 150 people at the North Bay Business Journal’s 2023 Economic Outlook Summit held at Sonoma State University.

His data-driven presentation also included pressing North Bay economic trends and issues centered on housing, the labor force and commercial real estate, among others.

On the housing front, Eyler said interest rates will either plateau or come down over the next year, depending on moves the Federal Reserve makes.

But no matter what happens with the Fed, housing will remain a central policy issue long after our lifetimes, he said.

“If your intention is to live here (in the North Bay) for the rest of your time on this planet, that issue is not going away. I don't care how many houses you build,” Eyler said. “At some point along the way, you will run into some political issue, or you’ll run into some market issue that won't allow you to go any further and we’ll how that goes.”

Looking at commercial real estate, the outlook for the North Bay is a mixed bag, he added.

“We don't expect a lot of construction,” Eyler said. “We see prices kind of creeping up a little bit and vacancy creeping down a little bit, but not by much.”

The bigger question is how workplace trends around remote work will impact lease renewals, and that remains to be seen, he added.

North Bay Business Journal Publisher Lorez Bailey led a panel that explored creative solutions for the shortage of workers in the North Bay region.

Zachary Kushel, founder and managing partner of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, talked about how a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem can support workforce development.

“I think we've been too siloed,” said Kushel, whose firm helps startups with networking and financing needs. “Everything we do needs to be ecosystem driven. It needs to be regional. Approaches … that stop at the county lines are counterproductive.”

Further, Kushel said startup companies are generating most job opportunities right now.

“If we want to solve the job-creation challenges we have in the North Bay, we believe very strongly that we need to support local entrepreneurs, who are going to go from a one- person to a three-person shop” and keep growing exponentially, he said.

Bruce Wilson, executive director of the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay, suggested employers turn to untapped labor pools. They include veterans, people with disabilities, the younger population, and people for whom English is a second language.

“All of these groups are unemployed at a much higher rate than the general population,” Wilson said, whose Napa-based organization operates a network of career centers and employment and training programs. “There’s a lot of support and a lot of structure behind these groups. My organization, for instance, will pay an employer to essentially train (these people).”

Ryan Buxbaum, president of Santa Rosa-based Next One Staffing, gave a presentation about recruitment strategies. They include discussing salary at the beginning of an interview, offering referral bonuses as high as $3,000 and the option to work remotely.

“I can tell you, from our perspective as a staffing firm, it's the No. 1 requested benefit that our candidates are asking for,” Buxbaum said. “It's not (a) matching 401(k). It's not tons of (paid time off). It’s remote work.”

Also participating in the conference were Michael Visser, interim dean of the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University. Both Jamie Horst, chief purpose officer at Traditional Medicinals, and Leslie Camino, senior director, corporate leadership development and culture at Keysight Technologies, participated in a panel discussion about the role business culture plays in recruitment and retention.