·The rhinoceroses can weigh up to 8,000 pounds and the park’s giraffes can grow up to 18 feet tall.

·Cheetahs also live at the preserve. The fastest land animal, they can achieve speeds of up to 70 m.p.h.

·The preserve is 400 acres big and also home to sub-Saharan warthogs, which are said to be highly intelligent.

·Safari West is home to six sulcata tortoises, including one named Watson, another named Crackle, a male named Hank, and a female named Samantha.

·Turtles and tortoises are able to reduce their rate of aging in response to an improved environment in a process called “senescence.”

·The baby rhino, the preserve’s first baby southern white rhino, was born April 2. It was named “Otto Lang,” in honor of Safari West founder Peter Lang’s father, who was a Hollywood film producer.

·The Safari West overnight tent camp is located between the Gazelle Pasture, the Hundred Acres and the Vista habitats.

·Safari West is home to nearly one-thousand animals from antelopes to porcupines to zebras, the list of spans 90 species.

Sonoma County’s premier animal attraction turns 30 on July 4.

Coined the Sonoma Serengeti, Safari West is a 400-acre wildlife preserve nestled in the hills off Porter Creek Road northeast of Santa Rosa.

It is home to nearly 1,000 African animals, ranging from antelopes and DeBrazza monkeys to flamingos and giraffes.

It’s also a home away from home for visitors to the North Bay who want to add something wild, exotic and equally family friendly to their vacations.

Just ask Jean Schulz, whose late husband, cartoonist Charles Schulz, left a legacy of appealing to the inner child. Guests of his namesake museum and research center in Santa Rosa are reminded by Schulz to put the animal park on their itinerary.

“We’ve had tour groups that have gone to the museum, then gone to Safari West. Being indoors (at the museum), then going to Safari West in time to have lunch with the animals, well, that’s a great day,” she said. “And Safari West is always changing, so people go back.”

Museum Director Gina Huntsinger agreed, adding the North Bay attraction helps wanna-be visitors decide which valley to visit, comparing Sonoma and Napa valleys. And the economic impact is far-flung.

“I do think there’s a crossover between other organizations,” she said, touting Safari West’s blend of fun and education as part of the attraction. The wild animal park provides school tours.

Other kid-friendly business attractions have noticed the same dynamic.

“There absolutely is (a crossover economic impact). It’s hard to quantify, but we anecdotally talk to people from out of town who come here. Presumably, there’s something drawing them here,” said Brad Bergum, chief financial officer of Epicenter, an indoor Santa Rosa arcade and amusement park.

And for those little people about to embark on “school’s out,” and “are we there yet,” tourism advocacy groups and destinations want to make the list of where locals and out-of-town visitors want to go.

Of Safari West’s 70,000 guests a year, 80% are comprised of families, a common theme among North Bay visitors seeking refuge from the concrete jungle of chores, school and work. About 10,000 of Safari West’s yearly guests are children, Executive Director Keo Hornbostel said.

That’s why the park grounds were designed by the founders and owners Peter and Nancy Lang, with their love of Africa, which they’ve visited dozens of times. It was also created as a family and group destination — from safari tours that allows for viewing the roaming wild animals and large group areas to meet and eat to the gift shop filled with stuffed animals and the “glamping” tents for visitors seeking an overnight camping thrill.

“We came up to stay one night and loved it so much, we’ll probably come again. We were amazed. It was a complete camping experience, but it was so comfortable,” said Priya Prabakaran, a Saratoga mother joined by Tania, 6, and her brother Rey, 8, on Memorial Day weekend.

Indeed, glamping tents resemble huts with decks where parents can sit with a glass of wine at sunset and watch the light change. They’re furnished with some of Peter Lang’s woodworking — all with an African theme to enhance the experience that heightens the senses. Guests have indicated they hear animal noises at all hours.

Rey’s eyes got big at the thought of seeing the lemurs hanging out, which was exciting enough to make up for sleep deficiency.

“I heard the chickens half the night,” he said, as the family was preparing for the safari tour.

The economic appeal

“It’s about more than wine and couples,” said Collette Michaud, founder of the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County about kid-friendly tourism in the North Bay. The downtown Santa Rosa venue has seen a 31% growth year over year in May on social media, for good reason.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in people from out of state.”

Indeed, the economic benefit of appealing to families multiplies between attractions. Sonoma County family-friendly recreation generated $76.4 million in “gross regional product” in 2022, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board reported. These attractions for both visitors and locals include outdoor and indoor recreation as well as museums, gardens and other entertainment venues.

“Safari West is a staple in family-friendly recreation in Sonoma County. Its conservation education and interactive tours draw thousands of families to Sonoma County annually, who often visit other family friendly attractions,” Executive Director Ethan Brown said.

“Safari West is a huge asset for us, and we promote it heavily. This is a good place to travel with kids. All of these places are part of the puzzle,” Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Peter Rumble said, referring to the pass-along revenue to other business outlets.