After closing for two years during the pandemic, Santa Rosa Junior College has resumed its pharmacy technician training.

The 19.5-unit, three-semester program, which can be completed in a year’s time, has begun with an online introductory course. The full program gets underway this fall, said Jesus Nieto (jnieto@santarosa.edu), SRJC’s pharmacy technician program coordinator.

Students who choose a career as a pharmacy technician can begin working much sooner than licensed pharmacists, who must complete six to eight years of graduate work at a pharmacy school, Nieto said.

Pharmacy technicians work under licensed pharmacists, preparing medications, helping patients and assisting with office duties.

SRJC’s program prepares students to work in different pharmacy environments, including in a retail store, or in an inpatient or outpatient hospital setting.

“We're trying to prepare students to be able to go into pretty much any area of pharmacy that they want,” said Nieto, who worked as a pharmacy technician for years before moving to teaching.

Pharmacy technicians who work inside of a hospital not only fill prescriptions, but also perform what is called the “inpatient aseptic technique,” he said.

“It’s learning how to handle IVs and syringes so you don’t contaminate the final product, “and how to measure properly and stay as sterile as you can when making products,” Nieto said.

SRJC students also gain real-life experience through internships and lab simulations, like compounding and IV training, Nieto said.

Over the years, many pharmacy technician students have completed their internships at Dollar Drug in Santa Rosa.

“We’ve had an open relationship with (SRJC) for many decades to allow their students to come here and learn, and teach them the business,” said Mark Guttormsen, co-owner of Dollar Drug. The pharmacy has gone on to hire some of the students after graduation, he added.

Students who complete SRJC’s program are eligible to apply to the California State Board of Pharmacy for licensure to work as a pharmacy technician in retail or at a hospital.