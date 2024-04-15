Mendocino Coast inn opens restaurant, bar with locally sourced menu

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm has opened Terra Farm Kitchen, serving seasonal dishes with locally sourced ingredients.|
CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, a bed-and-breakfast located in Little River on the Mendocino coast, has opened Terra Farm Kitchen, an oceanfront restaurant and bar.

Helmed by Chef Kenny Boyle, Terra Farm Kitchen’s seasonal menu uses locally sourced ingredients through partnerships with purveyors and farms, which include Fort Bragg Bakery, Pennyroyal Farm and Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., according to the March 28 announcement.

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm consists of six buildings and one stand-alone cottage. The property includes 31 guest rooms, most with wood-burning fireplaces and whitewater ocean views, according to the company. SCP stands for Soul Community Planet, but the company uses the acronym.

