Sonoma-Cutrer names its 1st woman as chief winemaker

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards has announced the retirement of its chief winemaker.

Michael “Mick” Schroeter’s has been with the Windsor winery for more than a dozen years and said he is proud of the quality and style and commitment Sonoma-Cutrer brings to its wines.

“It’s been a truly amazing ride and I feel honored and privileged to have served as only the third Director of Winemaking for such an iconic brand over the last 13 years,” said Schroeter.

Schroeter was twice named “Winemaker of the Year” at the London International Wine & Spirit Competition and previously worked as vice president of winemaking at Geyser Peak Winery.

Cara Morrison, Sonoma-Cutrer chardonnay winemaker since 2005, has been named Schroeter’s successor. She becomes the first woman in the job in the winery’s 40-plus-year history.

From 2000–2005 Morrison was winemaker for Fetzer Vineyards.