Sangiacomo Family Vineyards in Sonoma Valley has been named 2024 Grower of the Year by the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

"With a farming legacy that spans generations, the Sangiacomo family is recognized industry-wide for their pioneering spirit, commitment to sustainable practices, innovation, and community engagement,” said CAWG President Natalie Collins, in the announcement Tuesday.

The 49-year-old trade group selects individuals, families and companies for this award based on “exceptional excellence in viticulture, successful management, innovation, and leadership within the industry.”

The family business is now led by third-generation siblings Steve and Mike Sangiacomo and Mia Pucci. The company farms over 1,600 acres of vineyards in Sonoma County.

Also recognized by the association was Karen Ross, California Department of Food and Agriculture secretary, as 2024 Leader of the Year. Ross has held the post since 2011 and had previously been president of the trade group for 13 years.

The winners will be recognized Jan. 23, 2024, at a reception held during the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento.