El Dorado Hotel and Kitchen, a landmark on the Sonoma Plaza, has completed the first of a two-part renovation project.

The first phase consisted of an extensive renovation of the hotel’s 27 guest rooms, which were unveiled earlier this month, said Tim Harmon, CEO and founder of San Rafael-based Palisades Hospitality Group.

“It was far from a cosmetic remodel or cosmetic upgrade. It was really a full room remodel,” said Harmon, who purchased the property in 1995. “We ended up spending about $3 million.”

The second phase, set to begin in January, will consist of revamping the public spaces, including the hotel lobby, pool area, EDK Cantina and El Dorado Kitchen’s main dining room and patio. That work is expected to be finished in the second quarter of next year, Harmon said. That project also will cost about $3 million and is expected to be finished in the second quarter of next year, Harmon said.

The building that houses the El Dorado Hotel and Kitchen, located at the corner of First and Spain streets, dates to some time between 1843 and 1851, according to varying historical records. Harmon bought the property in 1995, adding to Palisades Hospitality Group’s portfolio of more than 20 hotels and restaurants across the western United States. Palisades also includes Mosaic Hotel Group, its hotel-management division.

“I think it’s an important piece to the success of our business to always be refining, improving, looking at ways that we can make the guest experience better,” Harmon said. “I think this is particularly true with Sonoma, which I really believe is coming into its own. … It just continues to improve with more and more wonderful shops, boutiques and other hotels, which helps the overall market.”

Harmon said he believes the city has evolved to become a destination that can compete “on the level of St. Helena or Healdsburg.”

Nadine Curtis, vice president, design project management for Palisades, oversaw the hotel room renovations.

“This one was very special to me in that I led the design as well,” Curtis said. She described the finished rooms as reflecting the history of the building, with jewel tones that are regal in nature, along with some Bohemian flair. “We worked on concepting this for over three years.”

The guest room renovation process, Curtis said, was a group effort that included architectural firm Dorman Associates and BIC Construction, both based in Mill Valley.

“I think the team works really well together,” said Brian McInerney, a partner with BIC Construction and lead on the El Dorado Hotel and Kitchen project. “We honor what they want, but then make them aware of alternatives or small changes that can save them time and money.”

Harmon said the strategic approach to redesigning the guest rooms was to improve the hotel stay, not to attract a different demographic.

“Clearly, we always want to be expanding our guest reach and our guest profile, but it wasn't a conscious effort to appeal to different (guests),” he said. “We really just want to give our current guests and future guests a better experience.”

Palisades has three other hotels in the North Bay. They are The Madrona in Healdsburg, North Block Hotel in Yountville and Olema House in Point Reyes.

