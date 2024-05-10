Tourism spending in California last year reached an all-time-high of $150.4 billion, beating the pre-pandemic record in 2019 of $144.9 billion, according to a new economic-impact report from the state’s tourism marketing agency.

“California tourism is back where it belongs — setting records and providing for the workers, business owners and all Californians who depend on the travel industry as a cornerstone of our state’s economy,” Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California, said in the May 5 announcement.

In the North Bay’s popular Wine Country, Visit California’s 2023 economic impact report shows Napa County generated $1.7 billion in total travel spending while Sonoma County saw $2.3 billion.

Overall, 34 of California’s 58 counties have fully recovered from the pandemic, according to findings from “The Economic Impact of Travel,” a report prepared by Dean Runyan Associates for Visit California.

“Some of the destinations have recovered spectacularly,” said Sonoma County Tourism President and CEO Claudia Vecchio, citing San Diego as an example. “Sonoma County has a little different recovery trajectory.”

Sonoma County’s $2.3 billion in travel spending last year was down 0.9% from 2022, but 1.8% higher than pre-pandemic 2019, according to Visit California’s report.

“We aren't quite back to what I would call a full-on recovery yet,” Vecchio said. “So what we have to do now, as a destination, is kind of reposition Sonoma County.”

Those efforts include getting back to basics with ad campaigns.

“We are stripping away that ancillary, topical focus and coming right back to our ‘Life Opens Up’ brand” that was introduced in August 2019, she added.

This week, the tourism agency launched a TV ad campaign through NBC Bay Area.

“This is just to raise an overall awareness of Sonoma County,” Vecchio said. “I think we were sort of missing that overarching awareness piece that we’re hoping this (TV ad) will accomplish.”

Napa County’s $1.7 billion in tourism spending last year was up 0.5% from 2022, but down 7.3% from $1.86 billion in 2019, according to Visit California’s report.

“We’ve seen fewer people coming to Napa Valley since pre-pandemic, but those that are coming are staying longer, and they're spending more money,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “So that's a really good statistic for us in Napa Valley.”

Gallagher recently received the results of Visit Napa Valley’s own commissioned visitor profile and economic study, its first since 2018. Gallagher said she is in the process of reviewing the data, but said top-line results seem to mostly corroborate Visit California’s report.

Not fully out of the woods

One segment of California tourism that hasn’t fully recovered is international travel, which Visit California previously said is expected to take longer than U.S. travel to rebound.

Visitors from Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom have already returned to some degree, but China — a coveted market for travel spending — isn’t expected to fully return for a couple years.

On Tuesday, Gallagher returned from Los Angeles after attending the U.S. Travel Association’s annual trade show that is focused on the leisure market.

There was a lot of representation in the Asian market from South Korea and Japan, she said.

“The fundamentals aren’t there yet for China, but that wave will come,” she said. “The fundamentals for Japan and South Korea ... those two markets are ready to deploy. They also purchase a lot of California and Napa Valley wine.”