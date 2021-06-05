Suduri Wines moves to new location in Healdsburg

The Suduri Wines tasting room has moved to 325 Healdsburg Ave., a few doors from its previous location in downtown Healdsburg.

The winery, founded by Adam Lee and Diana Novy and later sold to Jackson Family Wines, had previously had tasting rooms at both its Santa Rosa site and an original space in downtown Healdsburg, which opened in 2016.

The new space contains elements of the previous location in Healdsburg, which featured a hip, urban decor and a vinyl record player. Tasting appointments are available by reservation Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $25 flight for wines from its various vineyards across California and Oregon and a $40 flight featuring wines from three consecutive vintages.

The Siduri move comes as Jackson over the past year closed secondary tasting rooms for La Crema and Stonestreet on the Healdsburg Square to better focus on visitor experiences at the estate of those two properties.

Burgess Cellars buys Napa Valley property

Burgess Cellars has bought a new property in the Napa Valley after its Howell Mountain winery was destroyed in last year’s Glass fire.

Burgess will move into the former Luna Vineyards production center, which also comes with a 27-acre vineyard that is organically farmed. Gaylon Lawrence Jr., owner of Napa Valley’s Heitz Cellar, and his CEO Carlton McCoy bought Burgess shortly before the blaze last year.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Also, George Lobjanidze was named estate director for Burgess.

Vintage Wine Estates completes merger setting up stock offering

Shareholders for both Vintage Wine Estates and Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. have approved the merger between the Santa Rosa wine company and the Canadian special purpose acquisition firm.

The closing of the merger is slated to occur on Monday, according to a June 1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The merger is a prerequisite before Vintage Wine starts selling its shares to investors.

In February, Vintage Wine announced an initial stock offering of nearly $700 million with the company's stock being traded on the Nasdaq market under the ticker symbol VWE.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.