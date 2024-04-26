President Biden signed a measure that would outlaw the popular short-form video sharing app TikTok if its parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, doesn’t sell the company in a nine month period, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Attempts to ban the app, including by former President Donald Trump, are nothing new, but businesses and creators have considered next steps should a full on ban of the app come to fruition.

Many creators across multiple industries have found success in building a following with the app and using it to create travel inspiration for North Bay tourists or locals looking for something new to do.

Shining light on Sonoma County favorites is marketing expert Jacqi Bonner, who runs the Sonoma County Hidden Gems TikTok account. Bonner started her account back in 2022 as a way to improve her short-form social media video skills.

Through her TikTok videos, Bonner took viewers to her favorite restaurants, hiking trails, wineries and other local favorites to shine light on things to do across Sonoma County. She said it’s been a great tool to get her and her social media skills in front of other local businesses.

But Bonner isn’t mourning the potential ban of the platform like other creators, noting that she’s taken a preference to using Instagram instead. She also wasn’t surprised when she heard the news of the potential ban.

“I use (TikTok) more as a consumer than a creator at this point,” she said. “It’s just the natural cycle seen with social media platforms.”

Wildhaven Sonoma, a glamping site just off Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg, launched its TikTok content just over a year ago, and used the platform to show that camping doesn’t have to mean roughing it with a tent and sleeping bag.

Wildhaven’s TikTok has garnered just over 2,200 followers and generated over 34,000 likes on its videos, which Tencer says have helped educate potential visitors about the vacation concept.

“We love that TikTok is a way for people to discover new activities near them or search for specific interests when they are visiting a new place,” marketing manager Mikayla Tencer said in an email. “We also love seeing the content that comes from our happy glampers who created and posted on their own pages, so others can hear an unbiased first hand experience.”

Tencer said the brand will continue on TikTok until the platform is officially banned and encourage fans to follow the company on other social media sites.

Other local organizations are more saddened about the potential ban of the app and are looking to move to other platforms should an official ban go into effect.

Sonoma County Animal Services shelter supervisor Emma Diemert has used the app for just over two years to help shelter animals get adopted. It’s even helped some of the shelter’s longest residents find their fur-ever homes.

Diemert has started uploading content to both TikTok and Instagram Reels in preparation for a full-on ban.

“I think people have such a weird idea of what an animal shelter is and that it can be sad so, it’s nice to be able to show the animals in a fun and silly way,” Diemert said. “Supporting other social media platforms would be beneficial for us if this ban goes through.”

In Ukiah, archivist Alyssa Ballard remembers the last attempt to ban the app and was inspired to start making videos for the Historical Society of Mendocino County after she saw another TikTok account about thrift store finds.

One of her first viral videos looked at old county Sheriff’s Office arrest logs, letting viewers wonder at some of the historic entries such as arrests for wusing profane language in front of a minor” or “possessing alcohol.”

The account’s videos have since evolved to glimpses through archived yearbooks, newspapers and boxes of donated photos which resulted in just over 270,000 followers and a chance to earn commissions on videos through the app’s creator program.

“A lot of people, even locally in Ukiah, didn’t know we existed until they saw us on TikTok,” Ballard said. “It’s felt like a very special privilege that we’ve been able to achieve a following like that and it’s going to be pretty different if it goes away.”

Ballard said having the account has helped raise awareness of the work done by the nonprofit historical society, but also helped raise revenue. It wasn’t much more than a couple thousand dollars, Ballard said, but it still had an impact on being able to purchase supplies.

Like many creators, Ballard said she plans to try and migrate content over to other social media platforms such as Instagram, but worries it won’t be the same.

“We’re not going to stop what we’re doing but I would prefer to stay where we’ve grown our audience,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.