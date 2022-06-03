US services gauge retreats as business activity growth slows

Growth at U.S. service providers moderated in May to the softest pace in over a year, reflecting a pullback in a measure of business activity that suggests persistent supply constraints.

The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of services decreased to 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April, according to data released Friday. While still firmly above the threshold of 50 that signals expansion, it was the weakest print since February 2021.

The gauge of business activity — which parallels the ISM's measure of factory production — declined 4.6 points to a two-year low of 54.5 last month. However, the index of new orders, another gauge of demand, climbed in May to 57.6.

"The mix of components as well as the comments from respondents suggest that firms are plagued more by ongoing supply constraints than a moderation of demand," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a note.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey called for 56.5. Fourteen services industries reported growth last month, led by mining, construction and real estate.

Consumers have so far continued to spend in the face of surging prices, but high inflation — including record-high gasoline prices — paired with rising borrowing costs threaten to temper discretionary spending in the months ahead.

The ISM survey showed the index of prices paid by service providers eased to a still-elevated reading of 82.1, while the employment index edged higher. Even so, it's barely above 50.

The services report follows ISM data earlier this week that showed an unexpected firming of manufacturing growth, underscoring the various crosscurrents at play in the U.S. economy. Price pressures are still prevalent and the labor market remains tight, though there are some signs that both are starting to ease.