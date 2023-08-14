The V Foundation for cancer research raised a record-breaking $21 million during the organization’s 25th Napa Wine Celebration held earlier this month.

All of the proceeds raised will be used to support breakthroughs and ideas in cancer research, officials said.

The foundation exceeded its fundraising goal of $150 million by the 25th year, topping out at $158 million.

The Wine Celebration was attended by more than 600 guests in the Napa Valley at various venues.

Events such as the Dinner with the Docs, Rock the V, Answer for Cancer Symposium, Vintner Grant Luncheon, Gala Dinner and Auction all raised funds for cancer research.

Mike Krzyzewski, former head coach of Duke University Men’s Basketball and a V Foundation board member, hosted the Napa Wine Celebration.

Krzyzewski addressed the organization’s dedication to fighting cancer over the past 30 years; continuing the founder’s mission.

“Jim Valvano had a vision and game plan to beat cancer by funding research. We are in this until we win the championship and beat this dreaded disease,” Krzyzewski said.

Before Valvano died, he said, “Cancer research may not save my life, it may save my children’s lives. It may save someone you love,” according to the foundation’s website.

The V Foundation has awarded over $310 million in grants to cancer research efforts.

Tara Green, the assistant director of events at the V Foundation, said the Napa Wine Celebration is one of their greatest fundraisers.

“It’s definitely a jewel in the crown,” she said.

Even after 25 years, the event draws in a large crowd, people are just as excited and surprised as ever, according to Green.

The weekend, which took place Aug. 3-6, began with a dinner hosted by Craig and Kathryn Hall where guests heard from past winner of “Survivor: Africa,” Ethan Zohn.

Michael Cavanaugh, star of the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out” and two-time cancer survivor spoke, as well.

The Vintner Grant Luncheon was hosted by Lindy Novak.

Kate Johnson, an Olympic silver medalist and breast cancer survivor, gave a master class with New York Times best-selling author Suleika Jaouad on “How to Thrive in the Wake of Life’s Unexpected Interruptions.”

Nickel and Nickel Winery hosted the gala and auction with dinner by Michelin star and James Beard award-winning chef Michael Mina.

The top lot was an exclusive dinner with Krzyzewski at Gargiulo Vineyards for $1 million and a wine event with Jeff and Valerie Gargiulo, David and Kary Duncan of Silver Oak and Chuck and Anne McMinn of Vineyard 29.

“This evening has provided an enormous sense of pride, hope and most important, optimism for the future,” said Julie Maples, founder of the Napa Wine Celebration.

The V Foundation has held a four-star rating for 11 consecutive years by Charity Navigator, the country’s largest evaluator of charities.

The 26th annual Napa Wine Celebration is scheduled for Aug. 1- 4, 2024.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.