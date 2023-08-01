Leaders in wine law in the North Coast talked about California’s upcoming “Bottle Bill” and other key issues facing the wine industry.

Answers have been edited for space and clarity.

What should vintners know about the California Beverage Container Recycling and Litter Reduction Act (”Bottle Bill”), set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024? How could the tasting room exception help or complicate the package planning process?

Nick Donovan GVM Law LLP, 1000 Main St., Suite 300, Napa, CA 94559; 707-252-9000; gvmlaw.com Nick Donovan is head of his firm’s Wine Law Team and represents established wineries, brands, and vineyard owners, as well as those looking to create and develop new wine brands, with formation, capital raising, agreement negotiation, and licensing of intellectual property. He also provides General Counsel services, including corporate governance, acquisitions, buyouts among owners, succession planning, and sales of wineries, wine brands and vineyards.

Nick Donovan: The Bottle Bill applies to beer, malt beverages, wine, spirits, wine and spirit coolers (regardless of percentage of alcohol by volume) and certain other nonalcoholic beverages intended for sale in California. For bottles 750-milliliter or larger (24 fluid ounces or more), the CRV (California Redemption Value) is 10 cents per bottle.

All wineries and distilleries should register with CalRecycle as soon as possible to prepare for payment and reporting requirements beginning Jan. 1.

All wines and distilled spirits sold in California after July 1, 2025, must be labeled with: “CA Redemption Value,” “California Redemption Value,” “CA Cash Refund,” “California Cash Refund,” or “CA CRV.”

Currently, there is no exemption for wines or spirits labeled before July 1, 2025. While the Wine Institute is working on legislation to create an exemption for wines labeled before Jan. 1, 2024, wineries and distilleries should start including the required labeling on all applicable containers as soon as possible.

If any wines or spirits are sold for on-site consumption in a tasting room, then those products are exempt from the Bottle Bill’s requirements. Any products sold for off-site consumption are subject to the requirements of the Bottle Bill. Because of this, delineating between products sold for consumption in a tasting room will increase the package planning process as bottles sold for on-site consumption will be labeled differently than those consumed off-site. This also raises questions like what happens if a bottle is only half consumed on-site then taken home? For simplicity, maybe all bottles should just carry the stricter off-site consumption labels to avoid any potential mislabeling liability.

Jeremy Little Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross LLP, 100 B St., Suite 400, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; 707-526-4200; cmprlaw.com Jeremy Little helps guide CMPR’s Food and Alcoholic Beverage Group. For the last 15 years, his practice has specialized in the purchase and sale of land and companies, business formation, and alcoholic beverage compliance. He counsels various companies, developing plans for growth, re-organization, and purchase and acquisition. He has assisted companies, including start-ups, in raising capital to launch operations or increase production and sales and navigate ABC, TTB, and other state and federal regulations.

Jeremy Little: This new law expands the definition of “beverage” to include wine and distilled spirits. If you produce or send beverage containers in California, you will need to comply. One step in complying is to register with the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (”CalRecycle”) as beverage manufacturers and distributors. This is required prior to shipping wine directly to California residents.

Under this new law, the term “distributor” includes licensed alcoholic beverage wholesalers, manufacturers who sell beverages to California retailers (i.e., “dealers” under the Act), and importers who import beverages from out-of-state for sale to California retailers or consumers. The new law authorizes the ABC to suspend or revoke wine direct shipper permits for noncompliance with the Act.

While, tasting rooms are excluded from the “dealer” definition, and thus, containers used in tasting rooms are not subject to the new “dealer” obligations, the complication of creating two separate labels for every SKU that is sold in a tasting room, will likely result in most wineries following these new regulations.

The good news is that wine and spirits labels will not have to display the California Refund Value labels until July 1, 2025, which gives producers an additional year to update their existing labels.