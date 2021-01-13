Yelp will now display user feedback on restaurant COVID-19 safety

Wondering whether that restaurant you're thinking of checking out for takeout tonight is taking all the COVID-19 precautions? As of Tuesday, Yelp is now displaying user feedback on health and safety measures at local businesses, from the enforcement of social distancing to staff wearing masks.

Crowd-sourcing safety information seems great ... until you consider how many jerks love to wreck restaurants' ratings on Yelp with petty comments about how a server wouldn't indulge their ridiculous off-menu request or massage their back or something.

That said, the site is hoping to combat one-sided observations by displaying feedback only if an adequate number of user responses have reached consensus over the past 28 days. If the majority of users are confirming that a restaurant's staff is wearing masks, for example, the establishment will receive a green check by that safety measure. If responses are mixed, an orange question mark will appear by the measure, and you'll see something along the lines of, "Staff might not wear masks according to some users."

Let's take San Francisco's Prubechu, for example, a Guamanian restaurant that has been lauded for going above and beyond with COVID safety. Under a section on its Yelp page titled, "Health & Safety Measures," the restaurant has received green checks next to many measures, from "social distancing enforced" and "contactless payments" to "temperature checks."

Users can offer feedback by answering pop-up survey questions, or clicking the "edit" button at the top right of the COVID-19 updates section. With great power comes great responsibility, so let's keep this civil, Yelp reviewers.