Subscribe

10 road trips to take this summer in California

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2021, 8:02AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Now that California has reopened and travel is less complicated, we were curious what readers’ favorite road trips are when they’re looking to escape the North Bay.

Readers shared some of their favorite destinations with us on social media, from Highway 1 between Sonoma and Mendocino counties to Avenue of the Giants in Humboldt County.

Here are 10 road trips in California, whether you’re looking for a weekend trip or a weeklong getaway.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette