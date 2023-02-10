A variety of vintage valentines from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

100-year-old valentines found in closet at Santa Rosa library

A box of antique valentines unearthed at the Sonoma County Library contains a young girl’s treasured tokens of love
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2023, 12:57PM
They sat in a box in a closet at the Santa Rosa library for possibly a half century — the cherished keepsakes of a girl named Edna who clearly had a lot of admirers.

Inside the box were more than 100 valentines, most addressed to Edna in the careful penmanship of 100 years ago. They came from friends and family and perhaps a few beaus.

A sampling of vintage valentines from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
“Whether handmade or machine-made, a valentine is a connection of love. It has the fingerprints of the lovers who held it, touched it and created it.” Nancy Rosin, valentines collector and expert
A World War I-era bandaged soldier valentine reads "I'd fight to win you for my VALENTINE!" with an inscription on the back reading "To Edna Frances from Billie Barnes". Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Identifiable only by first names, their connections to Edna are lost to time. The collection of classic old-fashioned valentines with Cupids, puppies, kittens and cherubic children remained hidden in storage at the Central Library for decades, until they were unearthed about six years ago by then-branch manager Kate Keaton. She sent them to the History and Genealogy Library across the alley, where manager Katherine Rinehart, charmed by the cards, accepted them and displayed them a few times.

After Rinehart retired in 2020, the staff decided there was no good place for the collection in a library mainly devoted to research materials. They called Rinehart and asked if she would like to have the cards.

Rinehart isn’t a collector of valentines. But few things excite her more than a historical research project. She said yes and toted the archive of antique valentines home to Petaluma.

“They’re so adorable,” she said. “I had already started collecting postcards and other sorts of ephemera, so I thought they’re sort of in line with that. I didn’t know what I was going to do with them, but they’re so sweet.”

One shows a chubby tot standing on a pillow and rolling a pie crust, with a hopeful puppy beneath the table. “My valentine is my sweet flower. I need, I need her every hour,” it reads. There are demure girls in old-fashioned dresses with besotted looks on their faces and a smiling puppy with a heart collar saying “I’m panting to be your valentine.”

Rinehart has discovered many of them may be valuable. Similar ones have sold online for $75 or more. But, for her, the value of the valentines is what they tell us about the past, about the evolution of the valentine as a token of affection and about the artists and companies who created such beautiful cards.

World War I-era mechanical paper doll valentine card (left) by Samuel Gabriel Sons & Company reading "When I'm Away, Far O'er The Blue, My Heart Will Fondly Turn To You" and World War I-era Naval Reserve mechanical paper doll valentine card from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
On an early February day, on the cusp of Valentine’s Day, she neatly arrayed the collection on her dining room table. Each card is a small work of lithographic art. Some fold out with accordions of tissue paper or three-dimensional scenes. Others are jointed and can be made to move.

How did they get there?

Historian Katherine Rinehart holds a pull-down valentine card, circa 1915, with a small paper puff from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Rinehart has only recently begun piecing together any information she can find about the cards.

They belonged to Edna Frances Hartmann-Hanna who, during the 1960s, led the North Bay Cooperative, a network of library systems headquartered in what is now the History and Genealogy Library.

Edna had the job from the mid 1960s to about 1973. But how her box of childhood valentines wound up stored in the main branch of the Sonoma County Library for 50 years remains a mystery.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois, in 1907. Through genealogical research, Rinehart learned Edna’s father, president of a printing company, died when she was only 2 years old. She grew up in a household of independent women that included her mother, grandmother and two aunts. That may explain the valentine that shows a pigtailed suffragist on a soapbox declaring, “No votes, no hearts.”

A circa 1919 die-cut soapbox suffragist valentine card reading “No Votes, No Hearts, Votes for Women” from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Many of the cards reflect the times in which Edna lived. One elaborate folding card features two cut-out children with candlestick telephones. There are several World War I cards: A wounded doughboy bears a heart with the pledge, “I’d fight to win you for my valentine,” and a large card showing a battleship and a nurse and sailor on shore hugging says, “Let me protect you from attack.”

Some are handmade: “I pin my love to you” says a little clothespin doll.

An old label tucked in with the valentines — “World War I valentines from the collection of Edna Frances Hanna” — suggests the cards were displayed at one time. But Rinehart doesn’t know if Hartmann-Hanna donated them to the library or mistakenly left them there.

World War I-themed valentine reading “Let Me Protect You From Attack,” likely created by artist Jason Freixa, from the valentine collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Audrey Herman, who worked for the library when Hartmann-Hanna worked across the way in the North Bay Cooperative building, said in an email, “I’m afraid I do not know anything about her, except that she was a good friend of Miss Murphy, the assistant library director.

“Unfortunately, there is no one I know still alive who would have been well-acquainted with her,” Herman said.

The World War I-era collection of Edna Frances Hanna (maiden name Hartmann). Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Old-fashioned artistry

A circa 1917 mechanical valentine reading “By the way you look at me, I can see that you love me” from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Hanna died in Greenbrae in 1988 with no heirs. Her only child died a few years before she moved to Sonoma County from Illinois, where she worked for the state library.

Rinehart is the perfect steward for the valentines. Author of “Petaluma: A History in Architecture,” she is a consulting historian who specializes in archival organization and documenting the history of old homes.

She is intrigued not just by who owned the valentines but by “the artistry” that went into them. These were not the small flat cards passed out to classmates by generations of schoolchildren. That style that wouldn’t appear until the 1930s and 1940s.

The earliest surviving romantic valentine was written by Charles, Duke of Orleans while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415. He wrote his missive to his wife Bonne, using the word valentine as a term of endearment. She died before she received the words of love from her husband. That valentine is housed in the British Library.

The gifting of commercially made valentines first appeared in the late 18th century, said Nancy Rosin, one of the leading experts on valentines. She has been collecting since 1970, amassing with her late husband, Henry, some 12,300 pieces that have been donated to The Huntington Library in San Marino, where some are now on display for Valentine’s Day. It is considered the best private collection of its kind in the world, containing not just cards but other keepsakes of love, like a scrimshaw corset stay and Welsh love spoons.

“Collecting love just came naturally. I was inspired by it.” Nancy Rosin

Rinehart still has many questions about the valentines that wound up in her lap. For instance, why do so many feature little Dutch children with their white caps and wooden shoes?

Rosin, who lives in New Jersey and heads the National Valentine Collectors Association, said many were made by Frances Brundage, an American illustrator who designed many cards featuring Dutch children for Raphael Tuck & Sons and the Samuel Gabriel Co., both leading makers of lavish commercial valentines.

Rosin bought her first antique valentine in an antique store in White Plains, New York, in 1970. She noticed it because it featured a reproduction of a painting, “The Sailor’s Farewell,” that she recognized. That launched her lifetime pursuit. That card was made by Italian engraver Francesco Bartolozzi and depicted a man and a woman with a ship in the background, bidding farewell with a Cupid above them shooting his arrow.

A handmade valentine created by Edna Hartmann for her grammar schoolteacher “Miss Leonard” from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Rosin aimed to build a collection that documented the history of valentine tokens, including a precursor to modern valentines, those made by nuns in the mid-16th century at convents in French- and German-speaking areas of Europe.

With knives designed for sharpening quills, the nuns created devotional images of spiritual love and sold them for charity. The religious hearts of saints later evolved into secular hearts of romantic love.

Rosin is considers it a mission to spread the love of valentines to a world that could use some.

“I had a very happy marriage. I was married almost 50 years to a wonderful man with whom I had wonderful children and now wonderful grandchildren. I was blessed with a good life, so collecting love just came naturally. I was inspired by it,” Rosin said. “I don’t think you collect this (valentines) unless you’re relatively happy anyway. And I’ve made friends all over the world with people sharing my passion.”

Girl on the donkey, circa 1916 by Samuel Gabriel Sons & Company. Girl with muff, 1916 valentine created by artist Margaret Evans Price and produced by Stecher Lithograph Company, and Girl with bird and umbrella, 1917 mechanical flat valentine created by artist Charles Twelvetrees, produced by S. Bergman in the USA. Photo taken from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Hartmann-Hanna also loved her collection, although most of hers came directly to her from people she knew. Rinehart said she wants to research more thoroughly the precious collection she has inherited, and share it with others in a future exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

There is something deeply touching and human about the act of giving valentines, said Rosin, who is 81.

People were so determined to maintain the tradition they made valentines out of chips of wallpaper during the Civil War, when there was a paper shortage. Some love tokens contain locks of hair.

Miniature cardboard record album valentine from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
“To me they’re very endearing,” Rosin said of valentines. “It’s the most intimate connection between two people. Whether handmade or machine-made, a valentine is a connection of love. It has the fingerprints of the lovers who held it, touched it and created it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

