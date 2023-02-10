They sat in a box in a closet at the Santa Rosa library for possibly a half century — the cherished keepsakes of a girl named Edna who clearly had a lot of admirers.

Inside the box were more than 100 valentines, most addressed to Edna in the careful penmanship of 100 years ago. They came from friends and family and perhaps a few beaus.

A sampling of vintage valentines from the World War I-era collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“Whether handmade or machine-made, a valentine is a connection of love. It has the fingerprints of the lovers who held it, touched it and created it.” Nancy Rosin, valentines collector and expert

A World War I-era bandaged soldier valentine reads "I'd fight to win you for my VALENTINE!" with an inscription on the back reading "To Edna Frances from Billie Barnes". Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Identifiable only by first names, their connections to Edna are lost to time. The collection of classic old-fashioned valentines with Cupids, puppies, kittens and cherubic children remained hidden in storage at the Central Library for decades, until they were unearthed about six years ago by then-branch manager Kate Keaton. She sent them to the History and Genealogy Library across the alley, where manager Katherine Rinehart, charmed by the cards, accepted them and displayed them a few times.

After Rinehart retired in 2020, the staff decided there was no good place for the collection in a library mainly devoted to research materials. They called Rinehart and asked if she would like to have the cards.

Rinehart isn’t a collector of valentines. But few things excite her more than a historical research project. She said yes and toted the archive of antique valentines home to Petaluma.

“They’re so adorable,” she said. “I had already started collecting postcards and other sorts of ephemera, so I thought they’re sort of in line with that. I didn’t know what I was going to do with them, but they’re so sweet.”

One shows a chubby tot standing on a pillow and rolling a pie crust, with a hopeful puppy beneath the table. “My valentine is my sweet flower. I need, I need her every hour,” it reads. There are demure girls in old-fashioned dresses with besotted looks on their faces and a smiling puppy with a heart collar saying “I’m panting to be your valentine.”

Rinehart has discovered many of them may be valuable. Similar ones have sold online for $75 or more. But, for her, the value of the valentines is what they tell us about the past, about the evolution of the valentine as a token of affection and about the artists and companies who created such beautiful cards.

World War I-era mechanical paper doll valentine card (left) by Samuel Gabriel Sons & Company reading "When I'm Away, Far O'er The Blue, My Heart Will Fondly Turn To You" and World War I-era Naval Reserve mechanical paper doll valentine card from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at the home of historian Katherine Rinehart at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

On an early February day, on the cusp of Valentine’s Day, she neatly arrayed the collection on her dining room table. Each card is a small work of lithographic art. Some fold out with accordions of tissue paper or three-dimensional scenes. Others are jointed and can be made to move.

How did they get there?

Historian Katherine Rinehart holds a pull-down valentine card, circa 1915, with a small paper puff from the collection of Edna Hartmann Hanna. Photo taken at her home in Petaluma, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Rinehart has only recently begun piecing together any information she can find about the cards.

They belonged to Edna Frances Hartmann-Hanna who, during the 1960s, led the North Bay Cooperative, a network of library systems headquartered in what is now the History and Genealogy Library.

Edna had the job from the mid 1960s to about 1973. But how her box of childhood valentines wound up stored in the main branch of the Sonoma County Library for 50 years remains a mystery.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois, in 1907. Through genealogical research, Rinehart learned Edna’s father, president of a printing company, died when she was only 2 years old. She grew up in a household of independent women that included her mother, grandmother and two aunts. That may explain the valentine that shows a pigtailed suffragist on a soapbox declaring, “No votes, no hearts.”