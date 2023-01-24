Vegetarian winter dish a delight with Kokomo zin

Our wine of the week, Kokomo Wines, 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Pauline’s Vineyard ($38), is impressive, with deep red and black fruit buoyed by a briary foundation, sparks of sweet spice and a final fillip of caramel on the lingering finish.

Fruit flavors embrace pomegranate, cranberry, red and black raspberries and blackberry, with velvety tannins keeping it all focused.

The alcohol pushes 15% and should be a quality that guides pairings. Rich, concentrated ingredients work best with high-alcohol wines. A good example is white bean soup. Made with good cheese and topped with olio nuovo, it’s an outstanding, if not intuitive, match that brings out engaging qualities in the wine.

You’ll also enjoy this wine with braised meats — short ribs, beef or lamb shanks, oxtail — and roasted vegetables. It’s excellent with rich pasta dishes, including macaroni and cheese and lamb Bolognese with bucatini.

For today’s recipe, I’ve focused on a vegetarian dish ideal in winter and an absolute delight with this wine. You can, if you prefer, serve the carrots and lentils without the polenta, but the polenta rounds out all the flavors and encourages the wine to fully blossom, as does the spearmint, if you choose to use it.

Braised Carrots and Lentils with Polenta and Crème Fraîche

Makes about 4 servings

¾ pound carrots, preferably Nantes variety, trimmed and peeled

3 tablespoons butter

1 small shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 cup dry red wine

3 cups homemade chicken stock or broth

1 star anise

1 cup black (beluga) lentils

1 thick slice dry-smoked bacon, cut in ¼-inch wide crosswise slices

Oven Polenta, recipe follows

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

6-8 very fresh spearmint leaves, slivered, optional

Cut the carrots on the diagonal into 2- to 2½-inch lengths. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. When it’s foamy, add the shallot and saute for 3 or 4 minutes, until limp and fragrant. Do not let it burn.

Add the carrots and saute, tossing frequently, for about 5 minutes, until they are lightly browned all over. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the wine, 1 cup of the chicken stock or broth and the star anise. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to very low so the liquid just barely simmers. Cook for about 12 to 15 minutes, until the carrots are not quite fully tender.

Use a large slotted spoon to transfer the carrots to a plate. Set aside.

Add the lentils, bacon and remaining chicken stock or broth to the pot and return to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer very gently for about 50 minutes, until the lentils are tender. Check the liquid now and then and add water if the lentils seem to be drying out.

While these ingredients simmer, make the polenta.

After the lentils have been cooking for 30 minutes, return the carrots to the pan. When the lentils are tender, remove from the heat and let rest 5 or 10 minutes. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Use tongs to remove the star anise.

To serve, spoon a generous amount of polenta into soup plates and top with the carrot-lentil mixture, making sure the carrots are distributed evenly.

Stir the crème fraîche to loosen it and drizzle a little over each portion. Scatter spearmint, if using, over top. Season lightly with salt and several turns of black pepper and enjoy right away.

Oven Polenta

Makes 4 servings

1 cup polenta or coarse-ground cornmeal

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

Black pepper in a mill

2 ounces grated cheese, such as Estero Gold or Vella Jack, optional

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Put the polenta and the salt into a 2-quart baking dish and add 4 cups of water. Scatter the butter over the top and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 40 minutes. Open the oven, add the cheese, if using, give the polenta a quick stir and cook 10 minutes more.

Remove from the oven and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan