Our wine of the week, J. Bucher 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Bucher Vineyard ($42), is a beautiful wine for this time of year. Fruit is abundant and concentrated, with an emphasis on cranberry and pomegranate. But there is something else, a savory component that on first sip evokes rhubarb. There are hints of cedar, too, and a bit of dark topsoil.

The wine’s richness and depth are perfect during December, when nights grow longer until the solstice. Think of this wine as midnight in a glass.

At the table, you’ll enjoy it with fall and winter mushrooms, duck, lamb, winter squash risotto, winter squash ravioli with walnut sauce, white bean soup with olio nuovo, roasted beets, beef teriyaki and macaroni and cheese with bacon.

The wine also blossoms with mustard. This classic dish from the region of Burgundy, France, is a stellar match that will soar if you use a great mustard, such as PIC or Fallot, though even Grey Poupon will give excellent results, too.

Both rabbit and rack of lamb can be prepared similarly.

Chicken Dijonnaise

Makes 4 servings

4 chicken leg-thigh pieces or 1 roasting chicken, 4 to 5 pounds, cut in pieces, rinsed and patted dry

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 cups, approximately, buttermilk

1 cup Mustard Breadcrumbs, recipe follows

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 - 6 garlic cloves

¾ cup dry white wine

2 cups heavy cream

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

5 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

4 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Several hours before cooking the chicken, season it all over with salt and pepper and put it into a bowl that will hold it snugly in a single layer. Pour the buttermilk over it and refrigerate; bring to room temperature before continuing.

Make the breadcrumbs and set them aside.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Melt the butter in a large saute pan or skillet set over medium heat, add the olive oil and saute the garlic cloves, turning them frequently, until they begin to soften, about 6 to 7 minutes; do not let them burn. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and dry with a paper towel. Add the chicken to the pan and cook, turning once or twice, until it is golden brown all over. Transfer the chicken to a baking dish that will hold it snugly in a single layer and set on the middle rack of the oven; cook for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, return the pan to medium heat, add the sauteed garlic and the wine and deglaze the pan. Simmer until the wine is nearly completely reduced and the garlic is very soft. Use a fork to mash the garlic. Add the cream and simmer gently until it is reduced by ⅓. Stir in the mustard and remove from the heat. Add half the cheese and half the parsley and stir gently until the cheese is melted.

Taste the sauce and correct for salt and pepper.

Pull the chicken from the oven and pour the sauce over it. Top with the remaining cheese, remaining parsley and breadcrumbs.

Set under a broiler or in a very hot oven until the cheese melts and the breadcrumbs take on a bit of color.

Let the chicken rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Mustard Breadcrumbs

Makes 3 cups

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 cups bread crumbs, preferably from sourdough hearth bread (see note)

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Put the butter into a large heavy skillet, set over medium heat and, when the butter is melted, transfer the skillet to a work surface. Stir in the mustard, add the breadcrumbs and toss to coat them well. Season with a bit of salt and pepper.

Set the pan on the middle rack of the oven and toast, turning once or twice, until the crumbs are crunchy and lightly browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven, cool and store in a closed container at room temperature until ready to use. They will keep, properly sealed, for about 10 days. You can also put them into a freezer bag, store in the freezer and use as needed.

Note: To make breadcrumbs, cut bread that is at least a day old into 1-inch pieces. Run them through a food processor fitted with a metal blade, a large handful at a time, until reduce to small uniform crumbs.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.