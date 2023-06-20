Our wine of the week, Eco Terreno 2019 Cuvée Tierra Red Wine, Alexander Valley ($27), is approachable and engaging. It’s juicy on the palate, with flavors of Bing cherry, black raspberry and Santa Rosa plum. These bright fruit flavors are interwoven with subtle savory elements, creating a balanced wine that is more than a sum of its parts. The finish lingers suggestively, encouraging you to respond with, “Yes, I’d love another sip.”

On first sip of this wine, my thoughts turned to chili, especially Chili Colorado topped with red onion and grated cheddar, a gorgeous match with this wine. Classic spaghetti and meatballs, spaghetti Bolognese, Italian pizza and American pizza are all excellent companions, as are macaroni and cheese, rare cheeseburgers and steak sandwiches.

Yet there is something about this wine and its savory qualities that make both chicken liver and blueberries great companions. Here are those two ingredients, in a delicious warm salad. Be sure to check out the variation for a more elaborate and celebratory version.

Warm Blueberry and Chicken Liver Salad

Makes 2 servings

½ pound chicken livers

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons blueberry vinegar

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of ground clove

1 ½ cups (about 2 handfuls), loosely packed, small spinach leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

½ cup fresh blueberries

Trim the livers, remove extra bits of fat and connective tissue and cut each liver into 4 pieces. Transfer to a small bowl, season with salt and pepper, toss and set aside.

Put the extra-virgin olive oil into a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar; pinches of sugar, clove and salt; and several turns of black pepper. Mix well, taste and correct for salt and acid balance, adding a pinch of sugar to draw out the flavor of the blueberries, if needed.

Put the spinach leaves into a medium bowl, add a tablespoon of the vinaigrette and toss gently. Divide between 2 medium plates.

Set a small saute pan over medium heat, add the olive oil, heat for a minute or 2 and add the shallot. Cook gently until the shallot softens and begins to give off its aroma, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat to high, add the chicken livers, cook for 90 seconds, turn and cook for 90 seconds more.

Quickly transfer the livers to the bowl that held the spinach. Add the remaining tablespoon of vinegar and the blueberries to the pan, swirl the pan to pick up drippings, and simmer just long enough to heat the blueberries, about 1 minute. Pour over the livers.

Divide the livers and blueberries between the two plates. Spoon the remaining dressing over everything and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Top the livers with a poached egg before adding the vinaigrette.

For a very special occasion, use the spinach as a bed for blueberry risotto and top the risotto with the livers, with or without a poached egg. This makes a magnificent presentation and is delicious enough for any special occasion.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.