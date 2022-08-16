Our wine of the week, Benovia 2019 Pinot Noir, Cohn Vineyard, Sonoma County ($85), is a stellar example of how this varietal blossoms in the Russian River Valley.

As the wine splashes into the glass, it looks like liquid rubies; droplets catch the light and shimmer. Aromas suggest an herb garden warmed by the sun and a bounty of Queen Anne cherries, as if you are standing under a tree that’s ready to be harvested.

On the palate, cherry flavors merge with savory herbs, gorgeous minerality and a sensual texture evocative of taffeta and satin. This is a wine that can hold its own on the world stage.

This pinot noir is spectacular with duck, especially rare duck breast with a sauce made from cherries. Vegetarians and vegans will enjoy it with beets, especially two-tone Chioggia beets, which make a great risotto. This wine loves bacon, too. If you are feeling flush, go ahead and serve it with a BLT.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the intersection of salmon season and cherry season. The two are outstanding with the wine. In this dish, Korean barbecue sauce forms the link between the salmon and the cherries. If you don’t have Thai basil, use whatever basil is at hand.

Wild Pacific King Salmon with Korean Barbecue Sauce & Sauteed Cherries

Makes 4 to 6 servings

¾ cup soy sauce, plus more to taste

5 tablespoons palm sugar or granulated sugar

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

1 ½ -inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

6 green onions, trimmed and cut into very thin diagonal slices

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1 ½ pounds wild Pacific king salmon fillet, scaled, boned and cut into equal pieces

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups Bing cherries, pitted

— Sprigs of Thai basil

First, make the sauce, preferably several hours before finishing the dish. Put the soy sauce and sugar in a small saucepan set over medium-low heat and simmer gently, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves. Add the garlic and the ginger and simmer 2 minutes more.

Remove from the heat. Stir in half the green onions, the sesame oil, the sesame seeds and the red pepper flakes. Taste and add more soy sauce, if needed, for salt-sweet balance. Set aside and allow to cool to room temperature.

When the sauce is cooled, put the salmon in a zip-close bag and add all but about 3 tablespoons of the sauce. Seal the bag, pressing out the air. Gently massage the bag to distribute the sauce evenly around each piece of salmon. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours. Remove from the oven 1 hour before cooking.

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees.

Set the salmon, skin side down, on a baking sheet or heavy ovenproof pan. Set on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 25 minutes for very thick fillets and 15 minutes for thinner fillets. Remove from the oven.

Let the salmon rest for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the butter into a small saute pan set over medium heat. When the butter melts, add the cherries and saute until they are just heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

To serve, set the salmon fillets on individual plates and brush each one with some of the remaining sauce. Add cherries alongside, garnish with Thai basil and enjoy right away.

