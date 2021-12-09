12-foot gingerbread house at Cogir on Napa Road in Sonoma

You can smell it before you see it, the warm spices of ginger, clove and cinnamon. But standing at 12 feet tall and decorated with more than 18,000 peppermint candies, this gingerbread house is hard to miss.

“This is a labor of love, in which our staff, their families and some residents built and decorated the gingerbread house,” said Grace Starr, community relations director for Cogir on Napa Road, an assisted living and memory care facility in Sonoma. “The 3,000 gingerbread bricks were all baked in our kitchen.”

Let’s repeat that: three thousand gingerbread bricks. Enough to cover a “tiny home” made entirely of sweets that sits in the lobby at Cogir. The structure was designed to delight the residents, who get to step inside and see what it feels like to live in a house made of sugar and candy.

The project was designed and built by Executive Chef Maria Dumpit and her kitchen crew, including Osvaldo Castaneda, Susy Evangelista, Abi Jimenez and Lupe Mejia, who usually spend their time whipping up delicious and healthy meals for the residents of Cogir. But, since no one will eat this house, diets were set aside for the creation and construction of this sweet structure. The kitchen crew always makes a gingerbread house for the holidays, a German tradition that dates back to the 16th century, but this is by far their most ambitious build to date.

“The past 15 years we have carried on our holiday tradition during Thanksgiving and Christmas with a buffet dinner, which our residents and their families enjoyed this holiday tradition,” Starr said. “The last two years have not allowed us to hold our family buffets so the vision of our gingerbread house was imagined.”

Covered with thousands of candies and cookies, this gingerbread house is fit for the witch in “Hansel and Gretel,” and smells good enough to eat. What’s more? Visitors are invited to come and tour the tasty build, while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa or a glass of wine. Guests must show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test (within seven days) to enter Cogir, to protect the health of the residents.

To book a tour, RSVP by calling 707-939-1500. Visits can take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Cogir on Napa Road is located at 91 Napa Road, across the street from Friedman’s Home Improvement. The business offers independent living, assisted living and specialized memory care for those with beginning to moderate memory loss.

