12 ways to make quick weeknight tacos

For most of my life, tacos have been among my favorite dishes. I never tire of them, and I eat a corn tortilla or two almost every day.

We are blessed with good corn tortillas in Sonoma County. Nearly every grocery store has several kinds, from small street-food-size ones to extra-large tortillas flavored with ingredients such as tomatoes and chiles.

As you might suspect, I am a tortilla purist. Most of the time, I use small Mission brand tortillas and La Tortilla Factory’s handmade-style tortillas. When I plan ahead, I get handmade tortillas from one of the local taquerias and Mexican markets that sell them. Now and then, I get them at Handline in Sebastopol, where they are made to order. The best approach is to look for an option near you.

Once you have fresh corn tortillas, then what? Tacos, of course. And when you’ve had your fill, make enchiladas and even chilaquiles.

Simple Taco Fillings

I have, over the years, featured recipes for tacos, but recipes aren’t really needed because the technique is always the same.

I make tacos with soft corn tortillas. Before heating them, I have all the fillings ready and have put hot sauces and salsas on the table. I use a dry cast-iron skillet or a stovetop grill set over medium-high heat to heat the tacos. When using street-food-style tortillas, which are small, I heat two at a time, on top of each other. I turn them frequently, reversing positions, until they are very hot and pliable. Next, they go onto a plate or into a taco holder, two together. With handmade or handmade-style tortillas, just one per taco is enough.

With these suggestions, add fillings in the order given. Cheese added directly to the tortilla before other ingredients melts fairly quickly, and certain ingredients work best with melted cheese. If not otherwise specified, ingredients should be torn or cut into bite-size pieces.

Grilled radishes, diced avocado and salsa

Grated Jack cheese, avocado cut into large dice, lime juice and cilantro

Diced nopales, fried until liquid evaporates, corn cut from the cob, red onion, minced serrano, lemon juice and cilantro

Grated cheddar, brown rice, avocado and salsa

Sliced and fried okra and salsa

Black beans or pinto beans, salsa and grated cheese

Grated cheese; roasted, peeled and julienned poblanos; minced serrano; and lime juice

Grated cheese, salsa verde and sliced and fried cremini mushrooms

Scrambled eggs, fried chorizo and salsa

Mexican-style chorizo fried and mixed with grated baked potato, lemon juice and cilantro

Grated Jack cheese, leftover chicken thighs, lime juice and salsa

Grilled skirt steak or flank steak, lemon juice and salsa

Cheese Enchiladas Verde

Makes 4 servings

In the 1970s and early 1980s, Rosie’s Cantina, which began in Cotati and expanded with a second location on Third Street in Santa Rosa, was the most popular Mexican-style restaurant in Sonoma County. I ate at Rosie’s more times than I can count. One dish, cheese enchiladas verde, remained my favorite. A friend who worked in the kitchen shared the recipe with me. I continue my search for the best version, though I’ve not yet found one that is better than Rosie’s.

2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed, or 1 large can tomatillos, drained

1 cup water or chicken stock

2 medium or 1 large waxy potato, peeled and sliced ¼-inch thick

3 tablespoons corn oil or mild olive oil

2 large yellow onions, trimmed and sliced into ¼-inch-thick rounds

8 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

3 - 6 serranos, stemmed, seeded and minced

3 tablespoons cilantro leaves, torn

12 corn tortillas, preferably handmade, warm or at room temperature

2 pounds freshly grated cheese (see Note)

1 avocado, sliced, for garnish

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

1 lime, cut into wedges

First, make the sauce. Wash the tomatillos thoroughly, chop them and place them in a heavy saucepan with the water or stock. Set over medium heat, cover and simmer until soft and tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and pass through a food mill. Cook the sliced potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain thoroughly.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a heavy frying pan. Add the onions and saute over medium heat until they are limp, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and serranos, saute 2 minutes more and season with salt. Add the tomatillo puree and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Add the potatoes and minced cilantro, taste, correct the seasoning and remove from the heat. Use immediately or cool and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To make the enchiladas, have an ovenproof glass or ceramic baking dish ready. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Dip a tortilla into the hot tomatillo sauce, turning to coat both sides. Set on a work surface, place 3 to 4 ounces of cheese down the center of the tortilla, fold both sides to the middle to create a cylinder and set it, fold down, in the baking dish. Continue until eight of the tortillas have been filled. Keep the remaining four tortillas warm. Pour the remaining sauce over the enchiladas and bake until the cheese is melted and the sauce bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Using a long spatula, carefully place two enchiladas on each of four serving plates. Top each portion with slices of avocado, add a sprig of cilantro and a wedge of lime to each plate and enjoy right away, with the remaining tortillas alongside to use to sop up the sauce.

Note: Use all Jack or Muenster cheese or a mix of Jack or Muenster, medium cheddar and Mexican cotija.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.