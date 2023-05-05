12 white wines perfect for summer

With more sun-kissed days in the offing — we hope — this is a good time to go on a buying spree for crisp whites.

Set yourself up to enjoy a cool drink on your balcony or back patio by keeping a few bottles in your refrigerator and appetizers on hand. But before we introduce you to some impressive whites, let’s consider some pairings.

Keep in mind simplicity is key and only a few items are crucial. But pinpointing them can make a substantial difference in your experience. Consider appetizers the canvas, a backdrop for crisp wines to pop. Some ideal options include a sourdough baguette; classic water crackers; Delice de Bourgogne, a triple cream cheese from France; or almonds.

Now for some extremely well-crafted white wines:

Smith-Madrone, 2018 Estate Riesling, $36. An impressive riesling, nice and dry. It has stone fruit of nectarine coupled with great minerality. It’s extremely well-made.

Lucy, 2022 Pico Blanco, 85% Pinot Gris and 15% Pinot Blanc, Monterey County, $24. This pico blanco has great balance, with the quench of Meyer lemon and mineral paired with sweeter notes of peach and honeysuckle. It has a silky texture and finishes crisp.

Palmeri, 2022 Old Vine Semillon, Moon Mountain, Sonoma County, Monte Rosso Vineyard, $56. A pretty semillon where citrus meets stone fruit. Aromatic, with notes of mandarin and a hint of apricot that follow through to the palate. The wine, buoyed by crisp acidity, is striking.

Dry Creek Vineyard, 2022 Fume Blanc, Sonoma County, $20. A tasty fume blanc with notes of citrus and passionfruit. Great minerality and crisp acid.

Moret-Brealynn, 2021 Stray Cats Muscadelle, Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County, $28. Buoyed with crisp acid, this dry white has lovely stone fruit. Great balance. Pretty.

J. Lohr, 2022 Fume Crossing Sauvignon Blanc, Monterey County, 13.5%, $14. This sauvignon blanc is tasty with notes of grapefruit, passionfruit and a kiss of honey. Bright acid keeps its rich texture in check.

Pellegrini-Olivet Lane, 2021 White Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.8%, $40. Stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of peach, nectarine, Meyer lemon and mineral. Balanced and refreshing. Lovely.

Theopolis, 2021 Symphony, Yorkshire Highlands, Mendocino, 12.3%, $25. This blend of muscat and grenache gris has notes of pear, melon and a hint of pineapple. Bright acidity.

Longboard, 2021 Albariño, Russian River Valley, Elieo Vineyard, 13.9%, $34, 4.5 stars. This is a refreshing albariño with gorgeous stone fruit riding on crisp acid. Rich notes of nectarine, peach, honeysuckle and mineral. Finishes crisp. Striking.

Naidu, 2021 Grenache Blanc, Russian River Valley, Catie’s Corner Vineyard, 13.2%, $45. A full-bodied grenache blanc with layered aromas and flavors of nectarine, peach and mineral. Bright acid, with a citrusy finish.

Bricoleur, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Kick Ranch Vineyard, 14.1%, $36. A layered sauvignon blanc with notes of grapefruit, lime and mineral. Buoyed by crisp acid, it has great balance.

Quivira, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Fig Tree Vineyard, 13.1%, $30. Citrus flavors meet stone fruit here. Notes of Meyer lemon, lime and nectarine, with a hint of jalapeno.

