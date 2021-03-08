Subscribe

15 new routines Press Democrat readers want to keep after the pandemic ends

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2021, 6:37AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The pandemic has changed our daily routines in many ways, including how we work and spend our free time.

We were curious what hobbies and habits readers plan to keep long after the pandemic is over. Responses ranged from new exercise routines to simply less time at the grocery store.

Click through the gallery above to see what else readers plan to incorporate into their daily lives when the pandemic is over.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette