Few beverages are more refreshing on a hot day than a bone-dry rosé. Our wine of the week, Gamble Family Vineyards, 2021 Rosé Wine, Napa Valley ($26), is a lovely example.

Aromas are bright and engaging, with hints of tangy red fruit suggestive of Bing cherry, pomegranate, cranberry and red raspberry. You’ll notice suggestions of ripe Bartlett pear, dazzling acidity and a long, crisp finish.

The wine is extraordinarily food-friendly and calls to mind such dishes as a salad of watermelon, grilled halloumi cheese, arugula and toasted pine nuts; shrimp tacos with radish vinaigrette; Pacific king salmon ceviche; Niçoise salad; pan bagnat and plain sourdough toast slathered with fresh goat cheese and topped with chopped green olives.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting a bit of easy entertaining, with a poke bar. Poke (poe-kay) is a simple Hawaiian dish with countless variations. The most familiar and most popular on the mainland is ahi tuna poke, typically served with more accompaniments than it is in Hawaii.

In this version, the poke itself is very basic and guests can decide to add whatever accompaniments they like. I have done poke bars for as many as 100 guests; it is very easy to decrease or increase the quantities.

A Little Poke Bar

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds sashimi-grade ahi tuna, trimmed of dark flesh and cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons soy sauce

Hawaiian alaea salt, lightly crushed, or kosher salt

1 tablespoon inamona (ground kukui nut, also known as candelnut) or crushed macadamia nuts

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

6 green onions, white and green parts, cut into very thin rounds

1 small red onion, minced

1 firm-ripe avocado, diced

Lime wedges

Red pepper flakes

Ice cubes

Put the tuna into a medium bowl with the soy sauce. Toss gently and chill, covered, for at least one hour.

To finish, remove from the refrigerator and tip into a serving bowl. Sprinkle salt and inamona on top and set aside briefly.

Put the cilantro, green onions, red onion, avocado, lime wedges and red pepper flakes into individual cups or bowls.

Fill a bowl bigger than the one that holds the tuna half full with ice. Nestle the tuna in its bowl into the ice and set it on the serving table. Surround the bowl of tuna with the accompaniments and let guests add what they wish.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to day, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.