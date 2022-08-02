Cotton Candy grapes are hitting Sonoma County stores this month

In recent years, better breeding techniques have produced an explosion in the number of delicious new seedless grape varieties hitting the market — although most shoppers don’t know this.

What matters to us, when we’re shopping for red, green or black grapes, is simply that they look good, taste good and are the right price.

That’s changing as seedless grapes of noticeably sweeter and more flavorful character are being sold.

A variety called Cotton Candy has been making waves over the past decade. In 2018, The San Jose Mercury News ran a story headlined, “OMG! Have you tried these Cotton Candy grapes!?!?!” The New York Daily News said, “Cotton Candy grapes are flying off the shelves.” And even in Australia, ABC News reported that “Cotton Candy grapes that taste like fairy floss hit Australian supermarkets.” (Fairy floss is the Aussie term for cotton candy.)

Most of the produce managers interviewed for this article had tasted Cotton Candy grapes and raved about their sweetness and candy-like flavor. Where did the grape come from?

It was developed by David Cain, a fruit geneticist who founded International Fruit Genetics in Bakersfield in 2001. At a trade show in Arkansas, he ran across a type of purple Concord grape with the flavor of cotton candy, but it was fragile with small seeds. Over a hundred thousand crosses later between that grape and sturdier California varieties with less seed residue, he hit pay dirt. In 2010, Cain patented the Cotton Candy grape and within a few years, it was in markets. There’s nothing artificial about Cotton Candy. It’s a natural hybrid, not genetically modified. It has about two grams more natural sugar per 100 grams of grape than regular table grapes, and yes, tastes like cotton candy.

Keep your eyes peeled for it when looking over the grapes in stores this month. It will be in a special package marked with its name.

“August is when we usually get some,” said Rocket Burton, produce manager at Oliver’s Markets, about these sweet grapes. Oliver’s, and better-connected chain stores like Nugget, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Safeway have a better chance of getting a good allocation of Cotton Candy than smaller markets do.

At the Glen Ellen Village Market, Joe the produce guy said it was hard to get Cotton Candy grapes because the large store groups get first dibs and the market only gets what’s left over.

Markets both big and small in Sonoma County still rely on longstanding mainstays for most of their grapes, such as Flame Seedless red grapes; Thompson Seedless, Sugraone and Perlette green grapes; and Midnight Beauty or generic black seedless grapes.

Enrique, the produce manager at Sonoma Market, the Nugget store in Sonoma, said he does see Cotton Candy grapes, the oblong “finger grapes” and small sweet Champagne grapes as the grape harvest season arrives, but the bulk of their grape sales are the green, red and black standards.

Varieties that were unheard of just a few years ago are making inroads though, and shoppers looking for quality should be on the lookout for them. Divine Flavor of Nogales, Arizona, grows and ships more than 20 varieties of table grapes, 90% of which are organically farmed. Sweet Globes seedless grapes are gathering fans, and other varieties include Jelly Berries, Gummy Berries, Sweet Celebration, Autumncrisp and Candy Hearts.

Anthony Vineyards in Coachella ships 16 varieties, including Autumncrisp, Valley Pearl, Ivory and Sweet Globe, all green, and a red variety called Timco.

Safeway, at least the store on Calistoga Road and Route 12 in Santa Rosa, had only green, red and black seedless grapes as of this writing, but expected variety-name grapes sometime in August.

Easy Grape Jam

Tired of that super-sweet, foxy-smelling Concord grape jelly? Make this easy seedless grape jam without using pectin. It has just three ingredients and it’s delectable.

For accuracy, important for success here, you will need a digital scale to weigh the ingredients.

3 pounds plus 12 ounces seedless grapes (best with red, black and green grapes)

2 pounds plus 3 ounces granulated white sugar

3 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

First, prepare the jars. Put three small saucers in the fridge. Sterilize 3 or 4 pint jars and lids by boiling them for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and the empty jars, immediately putting them in a 275-degree oven until ready to fill. Leave lids and rings under the hot water.

Put the grapes, sugar and lemon juice in a stainless (not iron or aluminum) pan and heat gently.

As the mixture heats, use a potato masher to release the grapes’ juice. Stir often.

When the sugar is fully dissolved, around 20 minutes, pour the mixture into a blender and blend to a juice-like consistency.

Return the mixture to the pan and bring to a rolling boil. Stir continually for 25 minutes to prevent scorching.

Take the pan off the heat and put a few drops of jam on a cold plate. Put in the fridge for 1 minute. The jam should crinkle when you push your finger through it. If not, boil another 2 minutes and test again until a crinkle forms.

Pot up the jam in hot jars, leaving ½ inch of head space, and immediately put on lids. Store in a dark, cool place.