Subscribe

18 things people say or do that prove they aren’t from Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 5, 2021, 2:39PM

More tourists are returning to Sonoma County now that California has reopened, and longtime locals can spot them from a mile away.

There are a few common patterns that let us know when someone is an out-of-towner, from calling Highway 101 “the 101” to taking endless selfies at scenic spots around the county.

Here are 18 things people say or do that prove they aren’t from Sonoma County.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette