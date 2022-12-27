Chilled noodles match with versatile bubbly

If your idea of a fitting finale to 2022 is a glass of good bubbles, you don’t need to look further than our wine of the week, Inman Family Wines 2018 Blanc de Blanc, Russian River Valley ($73). It’s a delight, with layers of flavor that reward your contemplation.

Aromas make a promise that is kept on your palate. As you lift the wine to your lips, bubble escapees tickle your nose and suggest the flavors of yeast and toast to come. Hints of green apple, Comice pear and buttery brioche are carried on a foundation of dazzling acidity. It all comes together in a beautiful expression of the best characteristics of chardonnay.

A wine as perfectly balanced and elegant as this has wide appeal at the table. You can pair it successfully with almost anything. Enjoy it with a few almonds and radishes as you watch the first sunset of the new year. Spending the holiday alone? Select a favorite book, put on well-loved music and savor it, preferably curled up by a warm fire.

This charming quaffer is a natural match with oysters on the half shell, hamachi sashimi, tobiko and quail egg nigiri sushi, tuna carpaccio and steak tartare. It is outstanding with spaghetti carbonara and almost shockingly sublime with chicken liver and marsala risotto.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by Japan’s soba noodles, one of the foods enjoyed on New Year’s Day. Do not cut the noodles, lest you “cut” your luck, and be sure to slurp loudly as you eat, to convey your pleasure.

Chilled Soba Noodles with Ginger, Wasabi and Cilantro

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 cups dashi, chilled (see Note)

1 pound soba noodles, cooked and chilled

3 tablespoons wasabi powder

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin (sweetened rice wine)

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

6 scallions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

First, make the dashi and allow at least 2 hours for it to chill in the refrigerator.

Cook the noodles according to package directions, put them into a bowl and chill thoroughly in the refrigerator.

To finish, put the wasabi powder into a small bowl, add 4 tablespoons of water, stir until smooth and set aside.

Remove the dashi and the noodles from the refrigerator.

Stir the soy sauce, mirin and ginger into the dashi. Divide it among small individual bowls suitable for dipping into.

Set 4 medium plates on your work surface and add a spoonful of wasabi to each. Sprinkle scallions next to the wasabi. Mound the noodles alongside and scatter cilantro leaves over everything.

Enjoy right away.

To eat, guests stir wasabi and scallions into the dipping sauce, wind noodles on chopsticks or a fork and swirl them in the sauce.

Note: To make dashi, you’ll need a square of konbu (kelp) and ⅓ cup of bonito flakes. Both are available at Asian markets and other markets with good international sections. Pour 2 cups of water into a small saucepan, add a 4-inch square of konbu and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and use tongs to transfer the knob to absorbent paper; pat it dry and reserve it to use again. Stir the bonito flakes into the water. When all the flakes have fallen to the bottom of the pan, in about 1 minute, strain the liquid through a fine strainer into a glass jar or other container. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24. books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com