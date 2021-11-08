$180K nets party of 32 Slanted Door Napa sneak-peek supper

As Chef/Owner Charles Phan moves closer to the spring opening of the Napa location of his famed Slanted Door restaurant, most of the details are still up in the air. But he’s got one thing locked in: his first guest reservations, which were snatched up by a party of 32, for the cool sum of $180,000.

Phan doesn’t seem surprised by the moneyed rush. “No one gets to know what I’m up to until I open,” he said. “But this group will be the first to see me do what I do.”

Breaking things down, the meal will cost $5,625 per person. Yet dinner will be a tax write-off for its purchasers, since Phan donated the sneak-peek supper to the Festival Napa Valley Arts for All Gala fundraising event in St. Helena in July.

Originally, he offered one package for a group of eight couples, but when bidding reached $90,000, with two bidders neck and neck for the prize, he threw in a second package.

The guests will gather in the upscale space before opening day — and before Phan offers the typical “friends and family” sneak previews restaurant owners like to offer to test out their operations.

As for what these lucky 32 diners will feast upon, Phan said they — and he — will just have to wait and see. “I’ll find out what kind of ingredients they like first, and work around that.”

Certainly the menu will showcase the modern Vietnamese cuisine the chef has become famous for since he debuted his first Slanted Door in San Francisco’s Mission District in 1995. His outposts in the San Francisco Ferry Building and Las Vegas are currently closed for renovation and COVID caution, respectively, but Phan opened another satellite in San Ramon in January 2019.

The new Napa spot takes over the former Kitchen Collective space, a private cooking club at 1650 Soscol Ave. The Howard Backen-designed space spans 8,000 square feet, including a central courtyard framed in sliding glass walls on three sides.

“Napa makes sense because so many locals are so food and wine savvy,” Phan said. “Lots of people here used to work as San Francisco hotel general managers or sommeliers, then came out for Wine Country hotels and wineries. There are tons of sophisticated tourists, too.”

Plus, he’s personally drawn to the region’s weather.

“I love the many micro-climates in the area, and the warmth,” the chef said. “I’m calling from Zuni Café (in San Francisco) right now, wearing just a T-shirt, and I’m freezing.”

Perhaps a boost to the bidding frenzy, all the Arts for All Gala guests got tastes of Phan’s style, as the Vietnamese-born talent catered the auction dinner held at Nickel & Nickel Winery. Highlights included rau ram (Vietnamese coriander leaf), lime and peanuts on a black sesame rice cracker; Alaskan halibut chunks tossed with vermicelli, dill-pineapple-anchovy sauce and roasted peanuts; braised duck leg, with shiitakes, bamboo shoots, Chinese dates and glass noodles; and coconut tapioca with mango and jackfruit.

Anyone in the general public hoping they might wrangle an invite to the $180,000 tables should think again, however. The winning groups are keeping low profiles.

“As a matter of practice, we do not publicly share the names of winning bidders,” said Lissa Gibbs, Festival Napa Valley’s director of Education, Engagement and New Media.

More info: slanteddoorgroup.com