How to keep mosquitoes and yellow jackets from crashing your backyard party

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 30, 2023, 11:30AM
The barbecue season is here. As guests pour into your backyard for the Fourth of July to feast on burgers and chicken off the grill, beware of party crashers.

They’re everywhere, they’re hungry and they’re relentless in their insistence on dining at your picnic table, or on you.

Just as George Washington fought the red coats, backyard patriots this July 4th are dealing with yellow jackets and those stealth bombers known as mosquitoes.

In the absence of a fair warning from Paul Revere that the yellow jackets are coming, is there anything you can do to prepare for an attack?

“It’s really important to consider what they’re searching after,” said Laura Southworth, a Graton Master Gardener, who mans the group’s advice desk and also has a degree in entomology.

“They’re searching for different food sources. With yellow jackets, they want the food you’re cooking. And the mosquitoes are after you. They want a blood meal,” she said. “They require different strategies to deal with them outdoors.”

Warding them off when they’re already infesting your property is a little late. The best defense against mosquitoes is to be proactive, said Nizza Sequeira, spokeswoman for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District.

That means removing any watery breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Anything that can hold water for more than 72 hours has the ability to produce mosquitoes. So make a reconnaissance of your yard now to look for mosquito hot spots.

After dining on your blood, a female mosquito will lay her eggs in water or in soil, including in a plant holder likely to fill with water. The eggs will hatch and live in the water until they enter the pupa stage, then emerge to go in search of blood. The whole life cycle can take an average of two days, but sometimes even less, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Although your summer entertaining may be just around the corner, it’s still smart to do a full inspection of your yard for good measure. Look for buckets, barrels, wheel barrows, rain gutters and any kind of container that could be holding stagnant water. If you have a birdbath or keep pet bowls outside, be sure to change the water every few days.

Sequeira offers this checklist:

  • Containers: Store upside down, cover them or or place them in a sheltered area.
  • Rain barrels: Cover tightly with a fine-mesh screen (one-sixteenth of an inch).
  • Pools and spas: Maintain them even when they’re not in use. Remove standing water from the top of pool and spa covers.
  • Rain gutters: Keep clear of leaves and other debris.
  • Septic tanks: Screen vent pipes with a fine-mesh screen (one-sixteenth of an inch). Check for and repair cracks in tank lids.
  • Water under home: Use a sump pump to remove water.
  • Potted plant saucers: Don’t overwater. Flush out saucers with a hose or drill holes in the bottom to allow for better drainage.

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, so take note. That may be a time of day when you want to cover up with a long sleeve shirt and long pants.

“For temporary relief, oscillating fans pointing away from where you’re sitting can help ward off mosquitoes, as they are weak flyers,” Sequeira said.

In addition to just being annoying and leading to itchy bites, mosquitoes can carry West Nile virus. Sequeira said while no West Nile activity has been detected locally, people should take precautions, especially during peak times.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, para-menthane-diol (PMD), oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or IR3535. You can also treat your clothing and personal outdoor equipment with permethrin, which repels pesky skeeters and can be sprayed on.

If all else fails, citizens can call the district, and a vector-control technician will visit your home for a more thorough inspection.

For more information

Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District: 707-285-2200; msmosquito.org

UC Integrated Pest Management Program on yellow jackets and social wasps: pdne.ws/3CVuLiI

UC Integrated Pest Management Program on mosquitoes: pdne.ws/3JIHg4L

Dealing with yellow jackets

That black-and-yellow creature crashing your picnic and masquerading as a bee is really a wasp. And while not all wasps are pests, the yellow jacket is.

It is what is considered a social wasp, but not in the way we humans consider polite behavior. Ground- and cavity-nesting yellow jackets such as the western yellow jacket will fiercely protect their nests if you disturb them, and they can get even more defensive as summer moves along and food becomes more scarce.

The University of California Agricultural and Natural Resources’ Integrated Pest Management Program says by autumn, yellow jackets have become foragers and are most likely to zoom in to your barbecue or hover around your garbage can and pet food dishes. They like ripe fruit, sweet beverages and meat. And they sting.

But even in July, you don’t want to take any chances.

“With yellow jackets, placing lure traps away from where you eat, early in the season, can reduce their populations,” Southworth said. Yellow jackets nest in gopher holes or other hidden spots, such as under the eaves of a house. So be wary if you go in search of a nest — never try to remove it yourself.

“If you make that whole colony mad, you’re going to get attacked. That’s what happened to me when I lived in Forestville. My dog stirred one up in our backyard, just running over it. They want to defend their nest, and we didn’t know it was there,” Southworth said.

Eradication is best left to the experts. The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District will come out and offer free control of yellow jacket nests if they’re in the ground. But you must locate the nest first. For instructions on how to find an underground nest, go to tinyurl.com/yaadhhx7.

Sequeira said yellow jackets forage about a quarter of a mile from their nest, sometimes farther, meaning the nest might not even be on your property.

In that case, hang traps along your backyard fence line or about 200 feet from the patio, deck or pool where you will be hanging out. Commercial yellow jacket lures, she explained, often contain heptyl butyrate, which attracts western yellow jacket (Vespula pensylvanica) queens and foraging workers. A protein, such as canned chicken, can effectively attract yellow jackets to the trap.

Never put a lure above picnic tables, grills, barbecues or any place where people will be hanging out.

Sequeira suggested keeping serving bowls and platters of food indoors and filling plates there or bringing them outside only when you’re ready to serve.

“And if yellow jackets do come to your picnic, don’t panic and start swatting them unless you’re an excellent and reliable aim every time. A mad yellow jacket is worse than a yellow jacket coming to get food. They’re not after you. They’re after your food.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

