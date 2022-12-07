Recipes for soups to enjoy at lunch, dinner and sometimes even for breakfast

At this time of year, I like to have at least one soup on hand all the time. I enjoy soup for lunch, dinner and sometimes even for breakfast.

At the farmers market in Sebastopol a week or so ago, a friend came to the table where I was selling some of my books and handed me a sweet little gift, a book entitled “Zuppa! Soups From the Italian Countryside” (Anne Bianchi, Ecco Press, 1996, $25).

The first two recipes here are adapted from ones in “Zuppa!” I’ve added Italian-Style Salsa Verde because I appreciate the contrast of earthy farro, chick peas and winter squash with the bright salsa verde. The third recipe is from my own archives, with a simple change of farro for barley.

The best gift you can give a soup is homemade stock. My freezer has chicken, beef, vegetable and mushroom stock and soon it will have fish stock, too. There is no good substitute, not even the broths, bone broths and stocks in most grocery stores these days. And so, if you would like a copy of my recipes for stocks, email me at the address at the end of this column and I will send you a PDF with the recipes. Happy (almost) winter.

This earthy soup is rich and thick, almost like a porridge. It is perfect on a cold night, preferably with a warm fire going and a glass of something good alongside. If you don’t make the salsa verde to go with it, you’ll want to serve it with hot sauce or crushed red pepper, to add a bit of brightness to the earthy flavors.

Farro and Chickpea Soup

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 pound dried chickpeas

8 ounces farro, rinsed

Italian-Style Salsa Verde (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, small dice

Kosher salt

8 cups homemade chicken stock

2 bay leaves

Black pepper in a mill

The night before making the soup, put the chickpeas in a large container, cover with water by at least 4 inches and let soak overnight. Put the farro in a medium container, cover with water by at least 3 inches and let soak overnight.

Drain both the chickpeas and the farro and keep them separate.

Put the chickpeas in a large soup pot, cover with water by 2 inches and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the chickpeas are tender, 1 to 1 ½ hours. Stir now and then and add water as needed.

While the chickpeas cook, make the salsa verde and set it aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until it is limp and fragrant, about 15 minutes; do not let the onion burn. Season with salt.

Tip the cooked chickpeas and their cooking liquid into the pot. Add the farro, the stock and the bay leaves and bring to boil. Reduce the heat and simmer very gently until the farro is completely tender, about 45 to 60 minutes, depending on its age.

Stir now and then as the soup cooks and add more water if it seems to need it; the texture should be rich and dense.

Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaves. Taste, correct for salt and season generously with pepper. Cover, remove from the heat and let rest 30 to 45 minutes. To serve, ladle into bowls, top with a generous spoonful or 2 of salsa verde and enjoy lukewarm.

By adding the spinach toward the end of cooking, you retain its bright flavor, which is delicious with the squash and farro.

Farro, Butternut Squash and Spinach Soup

Makes about 6 servings

⅔ cup farro, rinsed

Italian-Style Salsa Verde (recipe follows)

1 pound butternut squash

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, small dice

Kosher salt

1 cup dry white wine

8 cups vegetable or chicken stock

8 ounces young spinach leaves

3 garlic cloves, pressed

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

Black pepper in a mill

The night before making the soup, put the farro in a medium container, cover with water by 2 inches and let soak overnight.

To finish the soup, drain the farro and set it aside. Make the salsa verde and set it aside.

With a very sharp knife, peel the squash and cut it into ½ inch cubes. Set it aside.

Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan or soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and saute until it begins to soften and give off its aroma, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the squash and saute until it begins to soften, about 10 minutes; turn it frequently as it cooks.

When the squash is somewhat tender, season with salt, add the wine, increase the heat to high and simmer until it is almost completely reduced. Add the farro and the stock, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the farro is quite tender, 30 to 45 minutes or a bit longer, depending on its age.

When the farro is nearly tender, set a large saute pan over medium heat. Working quickly, rinse the spinach leaves in water and immediately transfer them to the pan, with plenty of water clinging to the leaves. Add the pressed garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice. Cover the pan and cook for about 90 seconds, until the spinach wilts.