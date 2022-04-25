Fire crews contain Healdsburg 2-acre vegetation fire
Firefighters have stopped the forward progression on a 2-acre vegetation fire in Healdsburg, Cal Fire said.
The fire, which was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday, began at in the area of Chalk Hill Road and Spurgeon Road, according to authorities.
The fire was reportedly burning at a slow pace, Cal Fire said. Fire crews from Geyserville, Cal Fire and Healdsburg were battling the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries or structures threatened as of 7:30 p.m., officials said.
Most units had OK’d to leave the scene as of 8:30 p.m., officials said.
A cause for the fire is under investigation.
