2 citrus salads to brighten winter days

Grapefruit are delicious in a range of salads, especially winter salads, which is the season in which citrus thrives. Some people don’t care for chilled dishes during cold weather, but I find them refreshing. I like chilled soups such as vichyssoise during the winter holidays, and I love pairing Dungeness crab and grapefruit in a variety of dishes.

The best grapefruit I’ve ever tasted was a variety known as Sarawak, from a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo that I have visited twice. The fruit itself is vivid green and quite sweet. I’ve also seen it called Thai pomelo.

The second-best grapefruit I have tasted is a pale variety known as Oro Blanco. Its flesh is nearly white and it is very, very sweet. Schletewitz Family Farm, from the Central Valley, typically has them at the Sebastopol farmers market and other markets they attend. These grapefruit are big, with a very thick rind. I eat them daily when I can get them.

Although there are local fruit-bearing grapefruit trees, grapefruit is not a commercial crop in Sonoma County. If you find yourself strolling through a neighborhood with a lot of trees, look up: You just may find an unharvested tree. It doesn’t hurt to knock on the door and ask if the fruit is available.

Unless you have a health condition that prevents you from eating grapefruit — you can’t eat them if you’re taking certain medications — the fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, with just half a fruit providing about 62% of the daily recommended requirement. With just 60 calories in a whole fruit, you can indulge without worrying about overeating.

Here’s a simple salad, easy to make on a weeknight, especially if you already have the cooked and picked crab meat.

Winter Salad with Dungeness Crab, Grapefruit, Spaghettini and Romaine

Makes 2 servings as a main course

Kosher salt

4 ounces dry spaghettini (thin spaghetti)

Meat from 1 cooked Dungeness crab, chilled

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon

Meyer lemon olive oil or extra-virgin olive oil

2 Meyer lemons

Black pepper in a mill

8 leaves Romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried and cut into ½-inch wide crosswise strips

1 Oro Blanco grapefruit or 1 pomelo, peeled, sections removed from membranes

Fill a medium pot half full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, add the pasta, stir and cook according to package directions until just tender. Drain the pasta, rinse in cool water and shake off any water that clings to the noodles.

Meanwhile, put the crab meat in a small bowl, add the lemon zest and drizzle with a tablespoon or so of olive oil and the juice of half a lemon. Add several turns of black pepper, toss gently and set aside.

Put the lettuce in a large salad bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss gently to distribute it. Drizzle with a generous splash of olive oil, enough to coat the lettuce thoroughly. Add the pasta and toss gently; if the pasta seems dry, add a little more olive oil.

Add the grapefruit or pomelo and toss again. Add the juice of another half lemon, season with black pepper and taste for balance and salt. If it’s a little flat, add more lemon juice and more salt.

Divide the salad between large individual bowls and spoon the crab and all its juices on top.

Cut the remaining lemon into wedges, set alongside the crab and enjoy right away.

To peel citrus fruit, use a very sharp knife. First, cut each end flat and remove all the rind to expose the fruit. Next, set the fruit on end and use the knife to cut from top to bottom, removing the peel as well as the rind beneath it in a single cut. As you peel, you also will shape the fruit. When each fruit is peeled, cut away any white pith you might have missed the first time. Serve this salad on a large clear or colored glass platter so you can see the beautiful juices of each fruit mingling.

Winter Citrus Salad

Makes 2 to 4 servings

2 Ruby Red grapefruit, peeled

2 blood oranges, preferably Moro, peeled

3 Cara Cara oranges, peeled

3 Nova mandarins

1 Meyer lemon, peeled

1 lime, peeled

1 cup pomelo segments, all membrane removed, broken into small pieces

Kosher salt

3 to 4 tablespoons ultra-premium olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Cut the grapefruit into round slices (through the equator, not the poles) about ⅛ inch thick. Arrange them in a single layer on a glass platter.

Cut the oranges and mandarins into rounds slightly thinner than the grapefruit and arrange them decoratively on top of the grapefruit.

Slice the lemons and limes as thinly as possible (but not so thin they fall apart) and tuck them here and there, distributing them evenly throughout the salad. Scatter the pomelo wedges on top. Season with salt, drizzle the olive oil over the fruit and add several generous turns of black pepper.