2 citrus salads to brighten winter days

Citrus thrive in winter, a good time to get your vitamin C.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 10, 2023, 3:49PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Grapefruit are delicious in a range of salads, especially winter salads, which is the season in which citrus thrives. Some people don’t care for chilled dishes during cold weather, but I find them refreshing. I like chilled soups such as vichyssoise during the winter holidays, and I love pairing Dungeness crab and grapefruit in a variety of dishes.

The best grapefruit I’ve ever tasted was a variety known as Sarawak, from a Malaysian state on the island of Borneo that I have visited twice. The fruit itself is vivid green and quite sweet. I’ve also seen it called Thai pomelo.

The second-best grapefruit I have tasted is a pale variety known as Oro Blanco. Its flesh is nearly white and it is very, very sweet. Schletewitz Family Farm, from the Central Valley, typically has them at the Sebastopol farmers market and other markets they attend. These grapefruit are big, with a very thick rind. I eat them daily when I can get them.

Although there are local fruit-bearing grapefruit trees, grapefruit is not a commercial crop in Sonoma County. If you find yourself strolling through a neighborhood with a lot of trees, look up: You just may find an unharvested tree. It doesn’t hurt to knock on the door and ask if the fruit is available.

Unless you have a health condition that prevents you from eating grapefruit — you can’t eat them if you’re taking certain medications — the fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, with just half a fruit providing about 62% of the daily recommended requirement. With just 60 calories in a whole fruit, you can indulge without worrying about overeating.

Here’s a simple salad, easy to make on a weeknight, especially if you already have the cooked and picked crab meat.

Winter Salad with Dungeness Crab, Grapefruit, Spaghettini and Romaine

Makes 2 servings as a main course

Kosher salt

4 ounces dry spaghettini (thin spaghetti)

Meat from 1 cooked Dungeness crab, chilled

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon

Meyer lemon olive oil or extra-virgin olive oil

2 Meyer lemons

Black pepper in a mill

8 leaves Romaine lettuce, rinsed, dried and cut into ½-inch wide crosswise strips

1 Oro Blanco grapefruit or 1 pomelo, peeled, sections removed from membranes

Fill a medium pot half full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, add the pasta, stir and cook according to package directions until just tender. Drain the pasta, rinse in cool water and shake off any water that clings to the noodles.

Meanwhile, put the crab meat in a small bowl, add the lemon zest and drizzle with a tablespoon or so of olive oil and the juice of half a lemon. Add several turns of black pepper, toss gently and set aside.

Put the lettuce in a large salad bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss gently to distribute it. Drizzle with a generous splash of olive oil, enough to coat the lettuce thoroughly. Add the pasta and toss gently; if the pasta seems dry, add a little more olive oil.

Add the grapefruit or pomelo and toss again. Add the juice of another half lemon, season with black pepper and taste for balance and salt. If it’s a little flat, add more lemon juice and more salt.

Divide the salad between large individual bowls and spoon the crab and all its juices on top.

Cut the remaining lemon into wedges, set alongside the crab and enjoy right away.

To peel citrus fruit, use a very sharp knife. First, cut each end flat and remove all the rind to expose the fruit. Next, set the fruit on end and use the knife to cut from top to bottom, removing the peel as well as the rind beneath it in a single cut. As you peel, you also will shape the fruit. When each fruit is peeled, cut away any white pith you might have missed the first time. Serve this salad on a large clear or colored glass platter so you can see the beautiful juices of each fruit mingling.

Winter Citrus Salad

Makes 2 to 4 servings

2 Ruby Red grapefruit, peeled

2 blood oranges, preferably Moro, peeled

3 Cara Cara oranges, peeled

3 Nova mandarins

1 Meyer lemon, peeled

1 lime, peeled

1 cup pomelo segments, all membrane removed, broken into small pieces

Kosher salt

3 to 4 tablespoons ultra-premium olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Cut the grapefruit into round slices (through the equator, not the poles) about ⅛ inch thick. Arrange them in a single layer on a glass platter.

Cut the oranges and mandarins into rounds slightly thinner than the grapefruit and arrange them decoratively on top of the grapefruit.

Slice the lemons and limes as thinly as possible (but not so thin they fall apart) and tuck them here and there, distributing them evenly throughout the salad. Scatter the pomelo wedges on top. Season with salt, drizzle the olive oil over the fruit and add several generous turns of black pepper.

Let the salad rest at room temperature for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Most of us are familiar with lemon curd, which is easy to make at home and also available commercially. Other fruit curds — orange, cranberry, pomegranate, grapefruit — are much less common, though they can be just as delicious. In this recipe, you’ll need to assess the sweetness of the fruit to determine how much sugar to add.

Grapefruit Curd, with Suggested Uses

Makes about 2 ½ cups

2 - 4 grapefruits

8 large egg yolks

1 - 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

¼ - ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter, melted

Use a microplane grater to grate the zest of the grapefruit; you’ll need 3 tablespoons. Set the zest aside.

Cut the grapefruit in half through their equators, squeeze the juice into a wide-mouthed container and use a handheld reamer to extract all the juice. Strain the juice into a clean container; you’ll need 1 cup.

Taste the juice to assess its sweetness. Set it aside.

Fill the bottom half of a double boiler about ⅓ full with water and set over medium heat. When the water begins to simmer, reduce the heat to low.

Put the egg yolks in the top half of the double boiler and whisk thoroughly, until the eggs begin to lighten in color. Add the sugar, using the greater amount if the juice is not particularly sweet. Add the cardamom and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Slowly whisk in the melted butter.

Set the vessel on top of the bottom half of the double boiler. Whisk the mixture, scraping the bottom and sides frequently, until it begins to thicken, about 10 minutes. Move the mixture on and off the heat as necessary to keep it from curdling.

When the mixture is thick, remove it from the heat and whisk continuously for a full minute.

Let cool, transfer to glass jars or porcelain crocks and cover tightly. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Suggested uses: Spooned onto buttered toast, scones, muffins, waffles or pancakes; spooned over cardamom or peach-leaf ice cream; or served alongside braised pork or grilled pork chops. If you are serving a curry or other East Indian dish and don’t have chutney, this can be a stand in, with a bottle of hot sauce alongside.

This vinaigrette is very easy to make and is one of my favorite dressings. I like it with egg salad; I put the salad on lightly toasted bread, then spoon a bit of the vinaigrette over it. For other uses, see the suggestions that follow the recipe.

Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅔ cup

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

3 cardamom seeds or ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch of sugar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Put the grapefruit juice and vinegar into a small bowl. Add the cardamom, sugar, a generous pinch of salt and several turns of black pepper. Stir to dissolve the sugar and let rest for 30 minutes so the flavors meld and blossom.

Stir in the olive oil and use right away.

Suggested uses: With leafy greens; in avocado and frisée salad; in avocado, grapefruit and crab salad; in citrus salads; in pear and smoked fish salads; in chicken salads; in egg salad; or with grilled chicken.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor