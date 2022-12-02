2 holiday cocktail pop-ups offer bevy of fun, kitschy drinks

Grandma Got Run Over By a T-Rex: Vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate and grapefruit mix, lime and aromatic bitters

Few words are more fitting than bedazzling to describe Miracle, the Christmas pop-up cocktail bar at Brewster’s Beer Garden in Petaluma, where the 5,000-square-foot outdoor property has been transformed into an expansive, glittering wonderland resplendent with kitschy cocktails.

A concept created by New York bar owner Greg Boehm in 2014, Miracle and a sister pop-up, the Tiki-inspired Sippin’ Santa, now partner with nearly 200 locations around the globe to bring cheeky holiday cheer to the masses.

This year, Sippin’ Santa can be found at the Flamingo Resort’s Lazeaway Club in Santa Rosa.

While Boehm and his hospitality company, Cocktail Kingdom, provide the holiday-themed cocktail recipes and general brand standards, every location is responsible for its own decor, including the design and setup.

“It took our team of eight people about three weeks of working eight to 10 hours a day to decorate the space,” said Mike Goebel, owner of Brewsters. “Typically we work with employees who are really energetic about the holidays and love to help. It’s great to see the bar transform over time.”

This marks the fourth year Brewsters has partnered with Miracle, and Goebel said he adds a new element to the decor each year. One year, he added parachuting Santas above the bar. Another year he set up Santa’s sleigh. Last year, he placed a snow machine at the main entrance, which quickly became a magnet for gleefully dancing children.

Kitschy cocktails

For adults, however, the main draw at both Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are the kitschy holiday-themed cocktails, designed by Joann Spiegel, the global event’s general manager.

“The first year we developed the cocktails, it quickly became apparent we needed to develop recipes with ingredients available in every region,” Spiegel said. “We wanted to create cocktails that would taste consistent regardless of a bar’s location. So we worked hard to make them user-friendly.”

While some cocktails reappear each year, there are always new additions, like Spiegel’s favorite, the Christmas Cricket.

“That one actually took me years to develop,” she said. “It’s like a distant cousin of the classic Grasshopper,” with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters and dark chocolate.

Other not-to-be-missed Miracle cocktails include Elfin’ Around, a festive flute filled with Prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub and bitters; and the Christmapolitan, a holiday take on a classic, with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary and absinthe mist.

Each cocktail is served in a cheeky holiday mug or glass, which you can buy. At the end of the season, 10% of the proceeds of certain glassware will benefit the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with underserved communities.

Sippin’ Santa

Those seeking a tiki-inspired affair will want to make a pit stop at Sippin’ Santa at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa.

From now through Dec. 31, the tropical pop-up will feature its own cocktail menu, along with a selection of paired bites by Chef Chris Ricketts.

Cocktail highlights include the Kris Kringle Colada with dark Jamaica rum, Cynar, allspice, lime, pineapple juice and cream of coconut; and Rudolph’s Rum Rhapsody for two with Jamaican and Puerto Rican rums, lime, orange, pineapple, passion fruit, falernum, honey, ginger and aromatic bitters.

Spreading good cheer

For Goebel at Brewsters, Miracle isn’t just great for business, it also brings the community together.

“It creates such a positive environment, where the guest experience is at an all-time high,” he said. “People can wear their ugly sweaters. Kids can play on Santa’s sled. Everyone can look at the holiday lights. The core of hospitality is creating a memorable experience, and I think we do just that.”

Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden: 229 Water St., Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. Through Jan. 8. Christmas carolers every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Visits with Santa Claus every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.

Sippin’ Santa at Lazeaway Club, Flamingo Resort: 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com. Through December 31.

