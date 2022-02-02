Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these noodle dishes

Lunar New Year, or Tet if you are Vietnamese, began yesterday, with the new moon. Celebrations continue for two weeks, until the full moon, though some of the biggest festivities will happen later, such as San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 19.

Locally, the Redwood Empire Chinese Association is hosting a special celebration, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Museum of Sonoma County on Seventh Street in Santa Rosa. It will be outside and food will not be served, but there’s a good chance there will be a lion dance and a dragon dance, highlights of the celebration.

One of the sweetest things about Lunar New Year is that it doesn’t take place after weeks of holidays that leave many of us exhausted. It comes right about the time we need it, as daylight is lengthening, it’s growing warmer and signs of spring are everywhere. It’s a great time to start your spring cleaning. Just don’t do it on the first day of the celebration, as you don’t want to sweep away your good luck.

Cultures that observe Lunar New Year have scores of foods that are enjoyed during the holiday. Some require lengthy cooking and ingredients not readily available without a search, but others are easy to make. One of the most important elements is the noodle, as long as possible. Long noodles predict a good year, good luck and a long life: don’t cut them!

Lunar New Year also provides a second chance, just in case Jan. 1 didn’t go so well. And if you don’t get it right this time, next up is the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, on March 21.

If you can, use an intact chicken, with head and feet still attached, because it symbolizes prosperity, togetherness and completeness. The noodles in this dish are not quite traditional; I’ve added ginger, lime and cilantro, which makes the noodles irresistible, at least to my palate. I love the noodles served with the poached chicken on top.

Poached Chicken with Ginger and Garlic Dipping Sauce and Longevity Noodles

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 whole chicken, as fresh as possible, preferably with head and feet intact

Kosher salt

2-inch piece of ginger root, crushed

Peanut oil, for glazing the chicken

Longevity Noodles (recipe follows)

3 bunches green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

2 tangerines, whole

6 medium slices fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

Pinch of sugar

½ cup fresh chopped cilantro

½ cup peanut oil

Fill a large and heavy pot half full with cold water, season generously with salt and add the chicken and ginger and enough water to fully cover the chicken. Bring to a boil over medium heat and, when the water reaches a rolling boil, cover the pot and remove it from the heat. Let the chicken steep, covered, for 45 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to a platter, pour some peanut oil over it so the skin glistens and let it cool until it’s easy to handle. Pull the meat off the bones, cut it into bite-size pieces and set aside briefly. Put the carcass and any juices on the platter into the pot, set over medium heat and lower the heat when the liquid begins to boil. Simmer for 2 to 3 hours.

While the chicken cooks, prepare the noodles and set them aside.

Reserve 3 tablespoons of the green onions, spread the rest over the surface of a serving platter and set the chicken on top. Add the tangerines, as a garnish.

Working quickly, prepare the sauce. Put the reserved green onions into a small, wide serving bowl. Add the ginger, garlic, pinch of sugar and cilantro. Pour the peanut oil into a small pan set over medium heat; when it just begins to smoke, gently pour it over the cilantro mixture.

Enjoy right away, with chicken and its dipping sauce on top of the noodles.

When the stock has been cooking for several hours, remove it from the heat, cool, strain and refrigerate for up to 4 days. It can be kept in the freezer for several months.

Longevity Noodles, My Way

Serves 4 to 6

12 ounces very long, thin rice noodles or bean thread vermicelli

Boiling water

⅓ cup toasted sesame oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger root

2 - 3 tablespoons best-quality soy sauce

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

Black or white pepper in a mill

1 bunch green onions, trimmed and cut into thin rounds

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, lightly toasted

Put the noodles, without breaking or cutting them, into a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Let sit until clear and tender, about 4 to 10 minutes, depending on the size, and drain thoroughly. Wipe the bowl dry and return the noodles to it.

Put the sesame oil, garlic, ginger, soy sauce and lime juice into a bowl; stir and season with pepper. Taste and correct for acid balance, adding a bit more lime juice or a bit more soy sauce as needed.