The season for asparagus doesn’t last long, but it’s here now. As summer approaches, it will wind down, so take advantage now. Asparagus at other times of year travels a great distance and is not a good choice.

You can get excellent asparagus almost anywhere at this time of year if you know just a few things. First, those pencil-thin asparagus are not young. They are from aging plants and they lack the succulent deliciousness of younger asparagus. When you can buy asparagus that’s at least as thick around as your thumb, that’s the choice to make.

Look at the tips of the asparagus. None should be beginning to rot. When you get asparagus home, immediately take it out of any binding. Asparagus, like most herbs, should be stored loosely, not bound by rubber bands or produce ties, which will speed up decay.

Finally, if you steam or boil asparagus, consider a new technique for the best asparagus: Roast it in a very hot oven. The second-best technique is grilling. The point is to cook asparagus dry. Water, including steam, dilutes both flavors and textures and requires peeling the stalks.

This makes a delicious meal on a work night, which is why I have used canned white beans; feel free to use dried beans, about ½ or so cup, instead.

Asparagus, Sausage and White Bean Salad, with Radish Vinaigrette

Makes 2 - 4 servings

Radish Vinaigrette, recipe follows

1 pound (14 - 18 stalks) asparagus, preferably fat stalks

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 bratwurst or similar sausage

1 15-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed

French Breakfast radishes, trimmed, for garnish, optional

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Make the Radish Vinaigrette and set it aside.

Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus, set the stalks on a sheet pan and drizzle with just a bit of olive oil; toss gently to coat them. Season with salt and pepper and set on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Cook for 9 to 14 minutes, depending on the size of the stalks.

Meanwhile, cut the sausages into ¼-inch-thick diagonal slices and cut the slices in 2. Put the sausages into a medium saute pan set over medium heat and fry, turning frequently, until lightly browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add the beans to the pan, do not stir, cover the pan and remove from the heat.

When the asparagus is ready, set it on a clean work surface to cool. When it’s easy to handle, cut into 2-inch diagonal lengths.

To finish, tip the sausage, beans and asparagus into a widem shallow bowl. Pour vinaigrette over everything, toss gently and let rest 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with whole radishes, if using, and enjoy warm or at room temperature.

Radish Vinaigrette

Makes about ½ - ⅔ cup

1 small shallot, minced

3 medium radishes, preferably French Breakfast, trimmed and cut into very small dice

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar or Champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons snipped fresh chives

4 tablespoons best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Put the shallot and radishes in a small bowl, season generously with salt, add the vinegar and lemon juice and set aside for 20 minutes.

Add several turns of black pepper and the chives, stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt. This dressing is best the same day you make it but it will last, covered and refrigerated, for a second day.

Linguine with Asparagus, Lemon and Basil

Makes 6 servings

1 ½ pounds asparagus, preferably fat stalks

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound dried linguine

½ cup best-quality extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

6 garlic cloves, crushed

Zest of 1 lemon, in long ½-inch wide strips

Juice of 2 lemons

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or Parmigiano-Reggiano

12 medium-large basil leaves

1 lemon, in wedges

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Fill a large pot ⅔ full with water and set over high heat.

Snap off the tough ends of each asparagus spear. Set the spears on a baking sheet, drizzle with just a bit of olive oil and turn to coat each stalk. Season with salt and pepper, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until just barely tender, about 9 to 14 minutes, depending on the size of the stalks. Remove from the heat and let cool until easy to handle.

Meanwhile, add a tablespoon of kosher salt to the water and, if it has begun to boil, add the pasta and stir gently until the water returns to a boil (if the water hasn’t boiled yet, wait until it does to add the pasta). Cook according to package directions until just done. Transfer 2 large ladles of pasta water into a container and drain the pasta.

Put the olive oil into a large saute pan, set over medium-low heat and add the garlic and the lemon zest; simmer very gently for 1 minute. Add the pasta and about half the pasta water. Use a pasta fork, tongs or 2 dinner forks to lift and drop the pasta several times to coat it in the oil and water.

Set a small heavy skillet over high heat to warm. Add the asparagus, lemon juice, cheese and remaining pasta water and lift and drop again. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid balance. Tip into a warm shallow bowl, cover and set aside briefly.

Use tongs to remove and discard the garlic cloves. Quickly drop the basil leaves into the hot pan. Cook until they shrivel a bit and turn crisp, about 10 seconds or a bit longer if the pan wasn’t all that hot, and use tongs to transfer to the bowl with the pasta. Garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.