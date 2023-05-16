Strawberry season has begun, which is to say that Lao Strawberry Stand (3800 - 3842 Highway 12, Santa Rosa, just west of Duer Road, between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol) has opened.

Given our luxurious rains this spring, it’s sure to be a great season. At peak times, there is often a line not just to buy strawberries but also to park. But don’t worry; the line moves quickly

The stand is owned and operated by Lao Saetern, who founded his business in 2007. It’s typically open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the daily harvest sells out early. As the season unfolds, Saetern sells other crops as well, including delicious onions and, later in the season, great watermelons.

I interviewed Saetern, who is from Thailand, a few years ago, and he explained to me that he doesn’t use the designation “organic” because he doesn’t want to do all the paperwork now required for certification. When it comes to the critters that eat strawberries, he takes a live-and-let-live approach, allowing black birds, wild turkeys, gophers, the occasional raccoon and ravens from the nearby Laguna de Santa Rosa to have their share of these delicious berries.

Today’s recipes are among my favorites for strawberries. Honestly, though, I prefer to pluck a perfectly ripe strawberry from its plant in a field and savor it right there, letting the juices run down my chin. I no longer buy a single basket because I always eat a basketful before I get home.

Ahh, spring in Sonoma County — how delicious it is.

Poached Chicken Breasts with Strawberry Salsa & Corn Tortillas

Makes 4 servings

I almost always recommend chicken thighs, but certain dishes call for breast meat. This is one of those recipes. The secret to making it perfectly is simple: Don’t overcook it! Poaching is a nearly foolproof technique. In this dish, don’t be concerned if the chicken doesn’t seem cooked when you remove it from the oven. You don’t even need to check, because it finishes cooking as the hot stock cools, a process that guarantees tenderness. As far as the Strawberry Salsa goes, I do not recommend it as an all-purpose salsa for chips or on tacos. It works beautifully with this dish and is also wonderful with certain cheeses, including burrata and warmed Brie.

Strawberry Salsa, recipe follows

4 free-range boneless chicken breasts, 6 - 8 ounces each, skinned

2 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 - 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chicken broth or stock, preferably homemade

Juice of 1 lime

1 bay leaf

4 full-size corn tortillas or 8 street-taco size, heated through but not crisp

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Small whole strawberries, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

First, make the salsa and refrigerate it, covered, until ready to use.

Set the chicken breasts on a work surface and rub each all over with a cut piece of garlic, pressing gently so the garlic juices coat the chicken. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper, set in a shallow bowl that holds them in a single layer and drizzle the olive oil on top. Turn the chicken gently so it’s thoroughly coated; cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

Thirty minutes before cooking the chicken, remove it from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Bring the chicken stock to a boil and add the lime juice and bay leaf.

Set the chicken in an ovenproof container big enough to hold it in a single layer. Pour the hot stock over the chicken, transfer to the oven and cook for 9 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the oven, cover and let cool in the stock.

Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a plate, cover and chill for 1 hour. Remove the salsa from the refrigerator when you put the chicken in to chill.

To serve, cut the chicken into diagonal slices about ¼ inch thick.

Divide the tortillas among individual plates and set the chicken half on and half off the tortillas. Spoon salsa over everything, season lightly with salt and pepper and add the garnishes. Enjoy right away.

Strawberry Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

1 pint ripe strawberries, stemmed, rinsed and dried

2 tablespoons sugar

½ serrano, minced

3 tablespoons minced red onion

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons red raspberry, strawberry or white wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Cut the strawberries into small dice (about ¼ inch) and put into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the sugar and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To finish the salsa, remove the strawberries from the refrigerator; add the serrano, onion, lime juice and vinegar; and toss very gently. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and sugar balance. If the strawberries seem a bit tasteless, add another teaspoon of sugar. If the flavors are a bit flat, add more salt.