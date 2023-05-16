2 ways to use in-season strawberries

Here’s the right way to make a delicious strawberry shortcake.|
MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2023, 1:47PM
May 16, 2023

Strawberry season has begun, which is to say that Lao Strawberry Stand (3800 - 3842 Highway 12, Santa Rosa, just west of Duer Road, between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol) has opened.

Given our luxurious rains this spring, it’s sure to be a great season. At peak times, there is often a line not just to buy strawberries but also to park. But don’t worry; the line moves quickly

The stand is owned and operated by Lao Saetern, who founded his business in 2007. It’s typically open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the daily harvest sells out early. As the season unfolds, Saetern sells other crops as well, including delicious onions and, later in the season, great watermelons.

I interviewed Saetern, who is from Thailand, a few years ago, and he explained to me that he doesn’t use the designation “organic” because he doesn’t want to do all the paperwork now required for certification. When it comes to the critters that eat strawberries, he takes a live-and-let-live approach, allowing black birds, wild turkeys, gophers, the occasional raccoon and ravens from the nearby Laguna de Santa Rosa to have their share of these delicious berries.

Today’s recipes are among my favorites for strawberries. Honestly, though, I prefer to pluck a perfectly ripe strawberry from its plant in a field and savor it right there, letting the juices run down my chin. I no longer buy a single basket because I always eat a basketful before I get home.

Ahh, spring in Sonoma County — how delicious it is.

Poached Chicken Breasts with Strawberry Salsa & Corn Tortillas

Makes 4 servings

I almost always recommend chicken thighs, but certain dishes call for breast meat. This is one of those recipes. The secret to making it perfectly is simple: Don’t overcook it! Poaching is a nearly foolproof technique. In this dish, don’t be concerned if the chicken doesn’t seem cooked when you remove it from the oven. You don’t even need to check, because it finishes cooking as the hot stock cools, a process that guarantees tenderness. As far as the Strawberry Salsa goes, I do not recommend it as an all-purpose salsa for chips or on tacos. It works beautifully with this dish and is also wonderful with certain cheeses, including burrata and warmed Brie.

Strawberry Salsa, recipe follows

4 free-range boneless chicken breasts, 6 - 8 ounces each, skinned

2 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

3 - 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups chicken broth or stock, preferably homemade

Juice of 1 lime

1 bay leaf

4 full-size corn tortillas or 8 street-taco size, heated through but not crisp

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Small whole strawberries, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

First, make the salsa and refrigerate it, covered, until ready to use.

Set the chicken breasts on a work surface and rub each all over with a cut piece of garlic, pressing gently so the garlic juices coat the chicken. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper, set in a shallow bowl that holds them in a single layer and drizzle the olive oil on top. Turn the chicken gently so it’s thoroughly coated; cover and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

Thirty minutes before cooking the chicken, remove it from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Bring the chicken stock to a boil and add the lime juice and bay leaf.

Set the chicken in an ovenproof container big enough to hold it in a single layer. Pour the hot stock over the chicken, transfer to the oven and cook for 9 minutes.

Remove the chicken from the oven, cover and let cool in the stock.

Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a plate, cover and chill for 1 hour. Remove the salsa from the refrigerator when you put the chicken in to chill.

To serve, cut the chicken into diagonal slices about ¼ inch thick.

Divide the tortillas among individual plates and set the chicken half on and half off the tortillas. Spoon salsa over everything, season lightly with salt and pepper and add the garnishes. Enjoy right away.

Strawberry Salsa

Makes about 2 cups

1 pint ripe strawberries, stemmed, rinsed and dried

2 tablespoons sugar

½ serrano, minced

3 tablespoons minced red onion

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons red raspberry, strawberry or white wine vinegar

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Cut the strawberries into small dice (about ¼ inch) and put into a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the sugar and refrigerate for 1 hour.

To finish the salsa, remove the strawberries from the refrigerator; add the serrano, onion, lime juice and vinegar; and toss very gently. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and sugar balance. If the strawberries seem a bit tasteless, add another teaspoon of sugar. If the flavors are a bit flat, add more salt.

Let rest at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before using.

Strawberry Shortcake with Creme Fraiche

Makes 6 servings

This is not the strawberry shortcake you may have enjoyed as a kid, which was likely made with commercial shortcakes that are all puffy and full of air and typically topped with whipped cream from a can. I didn’t like it at all and always wanted just a little bowl of strawberries. This version has none of the qualities I disliked back then.

6 cups (about 2 ½ pints) strawberries, preferably from a farmers market or farm stand, stems removed and rinsed

5 tablespoons sugar, plus more as needed

¼ cup butter, plus more for the baking sheet, chilled and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup heavy cream, preferably local, plus 2 - 3 tablespoons, as needed

1 cup crème fraîche, whipped for 2 - 3 minutes

Cut the strawberries in half lengthwise, put them in a medium bowl and toss them with 2 tablespoons of the sugar. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and as long as 4 hours. After 2 hours, stir gently and taste. If the berries seem a little bland, add 1 tablespoon of sugar, stir and chill 2 hours more.

Meanwhile, make the shortcake. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and butter a baking sheet.

Put the flour, baking powder, salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons sugar into a mixing bowl and stir together with your pointer finger.

Make a well in the center and put the butter in the well. Using a pastry cutter, combine the butter and flour, working from the center to the outside over and over until the mixture becomes small crumbs. Work quickly so the butter stays cool.

Make a well in the center of the mixture again and pour in the cream. Use a finger to quickly and gently mix the flour and cream together to form a single lump of damp crumbs. If it seems really dry, sprinkle some of the remaining cream over it and turn gently a couple times. Do not overmix.

Gently press the dough together to form a ball and set it on a well-floured surface. Knead very gently for 5 seconds, until it just comes together. Gently pat into a ½-inch thick round. Cut into 6 equal portions and carefully transfer to the buttered baking sheet. Bake until very lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

To serve, carefully cut open each biscuit and set on a serving plate, setting the top half off to the side.

Gently pour some of the strawberry juices into a small bowl and set aside. Divide the strawberries among the servings, piling the berries on the bottom half of the biscuit. Use all the berries and let some fall onto the plates.

Top each portion with some of the whipped crème fraîche, then drizzle the reserved strawberry juices over. Set the top half of the biscuit off center so it rests on the bottom half and the berries but does not cover them. Enjoy right away.

