2 winter treats with simple, versatile mushrooms

For the last few weeks, I’ve been enjoying cremini mushrooms almost to the point of craving them.

It began as an experiment. I saw them for a good price, $2.99 a pound, and decided to give them a try, as it had been a while since I cooked with them. I have access to wild mushrooms, including morels and boletes, and live close enough to Gourmet Mushrooms in Sebastopol that it’s easy to take advantage of their wholesale-to-the-public sale (1 to 2 p.m. Friday).

Cremini mushrooms have two advantages: price and availability. They are available year-round, and most markets offer them at a good price. But don’t think of them as the bland canned mushrooms your mother tried to get you to eat. Cremini mushrooms are delicious, and cooking them the right way brings out their flavors.

Cremini mushrooms are agaricus bisporus, the same species as button, white and portobello mushrooms. The difference is age. The younger the mushroom, the more moisture and less flavor it contains. Button and white mushrooms are quite young and have a very mild flavor. Creminis are immature but older than whites, with less moisture and more flavor. Portobellos are the driest, with the richest flavor.

To make a cremini blossom into its full self, slice and cook it until it is nearly crisp around the edges. Olive oil, coconut oil and butter all work well as the fat to cook them in. Once you’ve cooked them this way, you can use them in pasta, risotto, polenta, quesadillas, fried rice, Joe’s Special and more.

For a simple snack or lunch, prepare the mushrooms and grate some Jack cheese. Have them at the ready, along with salsa or hot sauce. Heat a handmade-style corn tortilla until it is very tender and starts to puff up a bit. Cover it with cheese, top the cheese with mushrooms and transfer to a plate. Season with salt, add salsa or hot sauce and enjoy. This is currently my favorite quick lunch.

For years, I have made this strudel with specialty mushrooms, usually maitake but sometimes boletes or a mix of several from Gourmet Mushrooms. I’ve adapted the dish to work beautifully with cremini mushrooms. It can be made a day before serving; just bring it up to room temperature while the oven preheats. This makes an excellent appetizer, side dish or main course with a big green salad alongside.

Cremini Mushroom Strudel

Makes 6 to 8 servings

For the dough

¾ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup young chévre, room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup heavy cream

For the filling

3 tablespoons butter

1 ½ pounds cremini mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

6 ounces Vella Mezzo Secco, grated

3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

1 egg white mixed with 1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon white sesame seeds, toasted

To make the dough, use an electric mixer or sturdy wooden spoon to combine the butter and chévre in a large mixing bowl until it is smooth and creamy. Gradually add the flour and salt to the butter mixture. Mix in the cream, shape into a ball and refrigerate, covered, for at least 1 hour. The dough can be stored in the refrigerator for several days, if it’s well-wrapped.

To make the filling, heat the butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and saute, turning frequently, until they begin to release their liquid. Continue to cook until the mushrooms are very tender and are beginning to crisp a bit at the edges. Push the mushrooms to the side of the pan, add the shallots and saute until they are limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 1 minute. Stir the mushrooms, shallots and garlic together. Season with salt and several turns of black pepper. Remove from the heat and let cool.

To finish the strudel, remove the dough from the refrigerator and let rest for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly oil a baking sheet.

Dust a work surface with flour and roll out the dough to form a rectangle approximately 10 inches by 12 inches. Scatter the cheese lengthwise down one side of the dough, leaving an outer margin of about ¾ an inch.

Spread the mushroom mixture on top of the cheese and scatter the scallions over the mushrooms.

Brush the outer edge of the pastry with egg white. Fold the pastry over the mushrooms and crimp the edges together. Press with a fork to seal the dough tightly.

Brush the top of the pastry with the egg white, sprinkle the sesame seeds on top and slash the pastry crosswise every 2 inches. Don’t cut too deep. Carefully place the strudel on the baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes.