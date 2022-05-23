Subscribe

20 underrated Sonoma County restaurants, according to Press Democrat readers

CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2022, 7:08AM
Filled with world-class restaurants, Sonoma County is renowned for its expansive wine and food scene.

While some places are consistently packed and have lines going out the door, there's other equally stellar restaurants in the county that receive less attention than they deserve.

We've asked readers what their favorite underrated restaurants are in Sonoma County. Some spots that readers recommend are longtime local secrets, some are brand-new eateries.

Check out the gallery above to find some lesser known local faves.

Curious about the 50 best restaurants in Sonoma County? The Press Democrat Dining Editor Heather Irwin and restaurant reviewer Carey Sweet share their picks here.

