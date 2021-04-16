20 years later, I still remember how scared my boss made me feel

5. Those who want to support others can take Verity’s crisis line training course and become a volunteer.

4. Keeping abuse a secret over time can cause emotional and physical problems. Suggest therapy as an option but don’t try to push a victim in any direction.

3. Make yourself available to any friend who has had an incident and be a good listener. Many choose not to file a police report, so having a friend listen is invaluable.

2. Bystanders can play a supportive role by being mindful of inappropriate behavior in public settings like bars and restaurants and reporting it to the owners.

1. The crisis line is confidential and the staff is trained to support callers (via Zoom during the pandemic) who choose to file a report with law enforcement.

Every time I hear new allegations of sexual assault about Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, I find myself reliving a scene when I felt hunted.

It was roughly two decades ago, yet this episode reels across my mind as if it’s in the present. Triggered, I lose my place in time.

My quandary with time comes in the wake of the San Francisco Chronicle investigation published two weeks ago that detailed the accounts of four women who say Foppoli sexually assaulted them between 2003 and 2019. Since then, there have been two additional allegations of sexual assault by the mayor who recently stepped down from his day job as co-owner and CEO of Healdsburg’s Christopher Creek Winery. Foppoli has said he’ll “step back” from his role as mayor but so far has refused to formally step down. The scandal continues to unfold.

With each new alert from the town of Windsor, I can’t help but think of all the women whose memories of their unique #MeToo experience are triggered by this event.

To be clear, my #MeToo story is not of sexual assault. It was simply a series of unwanted advances, but because the man in question was my boss, I felt trapped. Regardless, I know I’m one of the lucky ones; I only felt hunted. I was able to slip away.

Nearly 20 years ago, I was working as a writer for three entrepreneurs in the wine industry. One of the two male bosses made me feel incredibly uncomfortable in the office. He didn’t respect my personal space and would talk to me inches from my face. He said once, when we were driving together to meet a client, “this is just like a date.” I didn’t hesitate. “No, it’s not,” I said, upset that he would say such a thing.

Later I was warned by another woman in the office to beware of him. She said even though he was a married man, he didn’t act like one.

As for the hunting episode, one Sunday morning he and I were the only ones in the office. He asked me where my husband was. I realized right then how vulnerable I was, locked inside an office, alone with this man I’d been warned about. I was speechless for 30 seconds and then, out of nowhere, I sputtered a lie. “He’s at home waiting for me,” I said. I grabbed my things and left as quickly as I could.

The next day I told my female boss what had transpired so she could take matters into her own hands. I told her his behavior upset me enough to look for another job. She was wonderful and protected me in every way and helped me find another job.

In hindsight I realize how lucky I was to have had a boss who would listen to me and who I trusted. She took my concerns seriously, which was not common 20 years ago. But still I wonder, could I have done more? Did he harass other women after me? How times have changed. It didn’t even occur to me to do anything more at the time.

This man retired from his original business but he continues to work in Wine Country. I have not heard about any inappropriate behavior by him since I met with his unwanted advance, so I hope my female boss set him straight.

That said, allegations of sexual misconduct these days seem to be as free flowing as this region’s wine, after having been ignored for so long.

Chris Castillo, executive director of Sonoma County’s Verity, a nonprofit that supports victims of sexual assault, said the #MeToo movement has “opened the flood gates” with more people speaking out.

Last year the New York Times reported that at least six female sommeliers accused Geoff Kruth, a master sommelier and former president of GuildSomm, a wine-education nonprofit, of making unwanted sexual advances.

In the past, people were typically tight-lipped about sexual assault, harassment and even unwanted advances, Castillo said, because the victims felt ashamed. One victim, she said, surprisingly came forward 60 years after the incident.

While allegations of sexual assault in the news trigger me today, I know I’m fortunate. My only emotional side effect is empathy. I feel the deepest compassion for those who were trapped, for those who couldn’t slip away.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@gmail.com or 707-521-5310.