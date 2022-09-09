Subscribe

2005: Charles, Camilla charm Point Reyes Station farmers market, impress organic growers

Editor’s note: With the world focused on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, and her son Charles ascending to the throne, we look back at the Nov. 5, 2005 visit from the from the royal family, from then-Prince Charles and Camilla, in Point Reyes Station.

A prince who frequently complains about being misunderstood by his own countrymen came to the farmers market in West Marin on Saturday and found his people.

Never mind the poll numbers showing that 80% of Americans have little interest in the eight-day U.S. visit by the Prince of Wales and his new bride, Camilla.

For Prince Charles, who has been described as a sort of “Edwardian hippie” because of his keen concern for progressive issues ranging from organic agriculture to alternative medicine and global warming, there was no cool indifference in the North Bay.

The next in line to the British throne, frequently dismissed in his own country for being eccentric and irrelevant, was embraced by several thousand people in tiny Point Reyes Station as one of their own — a like-minded progressive and just another farmer beneath the crisp gray suit and navy tie with the royal insignia.

For them, the prince is putting an important celebrity face on their cause.

“The problem is, they say you can’t feed the world this way .. . (but) gradually, we are realizing farmers have a really important role to play,” the Prince said while chatting up merchants at the all-organic Point Reyes Farmers Market.

It was his first stop in a three-day swing through the Bay Area, where he and the Duchess of Cornwall will take in a performance of the royally irreverent Beach Blanket Babylon and visit the Edible Schoolyard at Martin Luther King Middle School in Berkeley.

Prince Charles has long been a proponent of environmental causes and sustainable farming practices. He controls some 135,000 acres, much of it organic farmland in southwest England where he’s also developed an eco-friendly village near Dorchester.

“I know people who laugh at him because he talks to his plants, but I talk to my plants, too, and they love it. They’re very healthy,” Delia Dobson of Tiburon said with a laugh. She’s a British ex-patriot who pulled a giant Union Jack flag from her back deck and toted it down to wave from behind the security barriers as the prince and Camilla, hatless and clad in a simple dark pantsuit, pulled up in a black Mercedes limousine to applause from the crowd.

Don Murch of Gospel Flat Farm said that when Charles and Camilla paused at his stall and chatted about soils, he was so disarmed he completely forgot the bow he’d been practicing for several days.

“I just didn’t think about that. He was just so friendly. We met on a perfectly human level. He didn’t play the prince card,” he said.

Merchants were stunned when the visit proved to be far more than a 15-minute photo op before the couple headed south to Bolinas to visit several organic farms, including Warren Weber’s Star Route Farms. There, they had a catered lunch and more serious talks about agriculture with leaders of the local organic farming community.

The couple spent well over an hour leisurely strolling among the produce, making a point to stop at each booth and trade a few words with each farmer, even backtracking when they missed one.

“Are you inventing new recipes?” Charles asked Julie Evans, picking up a jar of her Point Reyes Preserve apricot jam and taking a sniff. He commented that she was getting a lot of business and showed particular interest in the pickled garlic until Camilla suggested it would be bad for his breath.

And while the 58-year-old duchess has never been known as a trend-setter, she touched off a run on Moonflowers lavender rose moisturizing cream after selecting a jar on the advice of Melanie Heffernan, whose parents own the company specializing in artisan herbal body products.

Charles insisted on paying for the $20 jar, said Saskia Purrett, another transplanted Brit who was working the booth.

“They wanted to settle with everyone,” she said. “They wanted to be very fair.”

While the market was closed to the public during the visit, the royal couple made a point of walking along the barricades to shake hands, accept bouquets of flowers and trade pleasantries.

“You’ve been standing out here for too long in the hot sun,” Prince Charles told a clutch of red-faced women who had been waiting a couple of hours for a front-row seat and a chance to shake his hand.

“He has a very direct way of communicating. He looked me right in the eye and it was very sincere — and as a psychotherapist, I can tell,” declared Ginny Johnson, a market regular from Lagunitas.

Camilla assured another onlooker, who expressed support for her husband’s effort at promoting agriculture, “He loves it. I promise you, he’ll keep on pioneering.”

The couple even took time to walk through the tiny community garden next to Toby’s Feed Store, which plays host to the market, and afterward, to cheers, walked across the street, thrilling patrons sitting out the excitement at the bar of the Old Western Saloon.

Charles accepted a half-pint of Lagunitas Pale Ale and, when seeing that bar owner Judy Borello was nursing only a Coke, handed his glass over so she could share a sip.

“He’s just an everyday person, a wonderful person,” she said.

The duchess, roundly dissed in her native England for being the “other woman” who drove a wedge in the fairy tale union between Charles and Diana, got surprising sympathy from the women in the crowd. Many expressed a ‘you go, girl’ attitude about the more matronly Camilla.

“I like Camilla and I’m glad Charles has found his true love in midlife,” said Beth Breedlove, who came up from Menlo Park to catch a glimpse. “People say she’s not Diana and she doesn’t need to be.”

After leaving the market, the royal pair headed out in a Ford Explorer to Bolinas, spending an hour with Peter Martinelli at his 22-acre Fresh Run Farm and then visiting another nearby farm before finishing the visit with a tour and intimate lunch made from all local products at Weber’s, the oldest certified organic farm in the state.

Kevin Lunny, a rancher born and raised on the Point Reyes Peninsula who raises certified organic beef and oysters, said the couple spent two hours having a relaxed lunch away from the press and engaging in a serious interchange about agriculture and the preservation of small farms. He described Camilla as “elegant and kind” and Charles as “intelligent and well-grounded.”

“He had such fantastic insight into what we’re working on, and great advice,” Lunny said. “We as a group were really inspired because he’s a leader in this and really understands how people want that connection with their food.”

