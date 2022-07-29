Music in a Graton apple orchard. (David Peoples / Santa Rosa)

Lavender in bloom at Monte-Bellaria in Sebastopol (Shirlee Johnson / Santa Rosa)

Turkey vulture named Barf, at the Bird Rescue Center of Santa Rosa. (Phillip Hann / Petaluma)

Taken at Salt Point State Park (Trisha Brown / Windsor)

Northwest shoreline of Spring Lake. (Kathryn Rahmn / Santa Rosa )

Red-tailed hawk at Sonoma Valley Regional Park (Liz Lawson / Windsor)

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, July 30

Speed Enforced by Aircraft? Not likely

I’ve been driving U.S. 101 between Petaluma and Santa Rosa and back for almost five years. It’s a routine drive. Nothing worth writing about.

Except something caught my eye a few years ago and stuck in my head. Two signs on the southbound side between Rohnert Park and Cotati: “Speed Enforced by Aircraft.”

Why are these signs still there? Using aircraft – helicopters or small planes ­— to catch speeders is something I thought disappeared decades ago. Old technology. Now we have police in cruisers pointing radar and lidar guns at us. Do those signs exist just to scare people? Are stealth drones patrolling the skies?

Apparently not. Police in aircraft — even if they are up there for other reasons — can still spot motorists speeding or driving recklessly and radio the information to a ground vehicle which makes the stop, or so I’ve read. It rarely happens.

But the signs stay. If someone ever decides to remove them — when Speed Enforced by Aircraft has gone the way of the rotary phone ­­— save one for me. I want to hang that blast from the past on my wall at home.

— Steve Berkowsky, The Press Democrat

Friday, July 29

Gravenstein Apple Fair goes green

The Gravenstein Apple Fair is set to takeover Ragle Ranch Regional Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. The event returns after a two-year pandemic-created hiatus.

In keeping with Sebastopol’s mission to have a low carbon impact, the Gravenstein Apple Fair has taken tremendous steps to be a nearly 100% green event.

Over the course of the past few years, the fair has worked to reduce its waste in numerous ways, from vetting vendors who can provide truly compostable goods to manning waste stations during the fair. Farm Trails even removes the trash cans in Ragle Ranch Park prior to the beginning of the event to prevent anything unnecessarily going into the landfill. Food waste is provided to pig farms, according to Snyder and uneaten/untouched food is donated to local pantries.

Read more.

— Amie Windsor, Sonoma County Gazette

Thursday, July 28

Petalumans hit the street for a ciclovia

Ciclovia means “cycle path” in Spanish, made popular in Colombia in the 1970s when residents relied on such trails to get from point A to B.

In a modern, car-dependent world, the organizers of Petaluma’s Ciclovia sought to show the community what downtown could be with no cars. On July 17, much of Petaluma Boulevard was closed to traffic, as people cycled, walked and rode through the wide-open streets. The event included a 5K with Athletic Soles owner Holly Wick, music from the Petalukes, a kid’s bike safety course, Mike’s Bikes mobile repairs and many other activities.

Attendees were encouraged to explore the city’s bike route, which was dotted with giant Scrabble, giant Jenga, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and other fun finds. Organized by the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, the event was supported by the city of Petaluma, Climate Ready Petaluma and Recology Sonoma Marin.

— Petaluma Argus-Courier

Wednesday, July 27

King Salmon is king in Bodega Bay

King salmon are huge and plentiful. These salmon are bright orange due to the overabundance of delicious food in the ocean around the Sonoma-Marin coast right now. King salmon can be more expensive, but it is so worth it, and you support our local fisherman. Plus, it is very healthy to eat adding Omega 3 naturally to your diet. Our local King salmon are bright orange and hefty.

Halibut have been plentiful as well. Fresh fish can be purchased at Spud Point Crab Company, The Tides and Fishetarian in Bodega Bay. Plus, numerous restaurants have it on their menu. Time for a visit to our quaint little fishing town! We are also hoping you can buy it straight off the docks in Bodega Bay this year.

Read more.

— Patty Ginochio, For the Sonoma County Gazette

Tuesday, July 26

Feather took me back to my childhood

The other night I went over to my aunt and uncle’s in Forestville. Wandering around before dinner, I saw a brilliant blue and green streak out of the corner of my eye, a perfect peacock feather hidden in the tall grass. Suddenly, I’m transported back to my childhood, reminded of the hours I would spend with my farmor (grandmother in Danish) walking the property hunting with delight for as many molted peacock feathers as I could find.

I kept them in a vase in my bedroom for years. I still don’t know how so many wild peacocks came to roam the area, but I think it’s time to restart my collection.

My room could use some color.

— Marisa Endicott, The Press Democrat

Monday, July 25

A few fishing spots to help beat the heat

If you want to go fishing and keep cool, then head to the coast or to the bay, where fishing is excellent and air temperatures are comfortable.

In fact, even the Napa River delta area southeast of Sonoma is very much cooler than in the Valley.

If you just want a quiet seat on the riverbank where you can sling out some bait and relax, then try the Napa Sea Ranch area off Cuttings Wharf Road (off Highway 121). It’s only about a 20-minute drive from Sonoma.

For more action, head for Marin County and try fishing off the Paradise Park Pier or the pier at the Marin Rod and Gun Club. Halibut and striped bass fishing is good right now.

Read more.

— Bill Lynch, for Sonoma Index-Tribune