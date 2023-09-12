2023 Sonoma County Harvest Fair winners share recipes, secrets to their success

Three chefs offer their award-winning recipes from this year’s Harvest Fair competition.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2023, 3:16PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Some come for the competition, some for the camaraderie. Still others come because it’s a tradition.

Whatever their reasons, each September, talented chefs and food producers schlep their cakes and cookies, hors d’oeuvres and hot sauces to the squat, unassuming Showcase building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds for the Harvest Fair’s Professional Food Competition.

They’re greeted by Anne Vercelli, who for decades has been a Harvest Fair fixture, coordinating the entries and the two dozen or so judges who will taste, deliberate and taste again before rendering their verdicts.

Regardless of the role each plays, the reason all these people dedicate hours and hours of their lives to entering, running and judging Harvest Fair is the commonly held belief that Sonoma County food is something special and deserves to be celebrated.

“I’ve lived in Sonoma County my whole life,” said Bethany Barsman, owner of Out to Lunch Fine Catering who has participated in Harvest Fair for more than 20 years. “Sonoma County is an amazing place for products, everything from livestock, produce, wines — and the Harvest Fair celebrates all that. ... I can’t not do it.”

This year, Barsman swept the appetizer category, winning Double Gold awards with a pastry stuffed with burrata, pancetta and grilled peaches; a lamb meatball; and her Best of Show prosciutto bite, a recipe she shared last holiday season with The Press Democrat.

“It’s the essence of an hors d’oeurves. It’s small, it’s really tasty and it used local products. It was a real winner,” Vercelli said of the prosciutto appetizer.

In her 41 years with the Harvest Fair, Vercelli has seen — and overseen — plenty of changes to the competition. She’s quick to notice the latest food trends.

Harvest Fair Grand Tasting

What: Public food and wine tasting to celebrate Harvest Fair winners

When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 14. VIP ticket holders enter at noon.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road

Tickets: $75 general admission; $150 for VIP

More info: HarvestFair.org

One recent trend is the proliferation of bottled sauces, something she attributed to improvements in food science and technology that make it easier to create great-tasting shelf-stable products. She said the 64 entries in that category this year are the most ever.

The other trend she suspects is no longer just a trend is the increase in the number and quality of gluten-free baked goods.

“Gluten-free products make a real statement. They’ve really improved from 10 to 15 years ago, products that we all know,” she said. There were gluten-free entries in both the cake and cookie contests, she added. “Gluten-free is here to stay. It’s the sign of our times.”

Jeannette Barbieri of Society Bakery and Café in Sebastopol did well in the competition with several gluten-free baked goods, but it was her Brandied Pear Tartlet made with regular flour that took home top honors in the dessert category.

The secret to her success, Barbieri said, is baking things she really enjoys eating. The inspiration for the pear tartlet came from a dessert at a fancy 21st birthday dinner she went to with the women in her family.

“I like to make stuff that elicits some sort of memory,” Barbieri said. What she remembered from her birthday dinner 30 years ago was the whole glazed pear covered in gold leaf. “I turned that into down-home kind of stuff. It’s something anyone could make.”

The judges were impressed with the overall quality and creativity each baker brought to the table this year, whether with gluten-free items or those made with regular flour. They doled out Double Gold awards to many.

The Harvest Fair uses the Danish system of judging: Each entry is judged on its own merits against a set of standards rather than against the other entries. That means there can be as many Double Gold, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards as are merited, although judges select a Best of Show at the end from among the Double Gold winners.

Among the layer cakes, coffee cakes and cheesecakes, one stood out: an olive-oil cake Patty Rohrer of Mangia Catering made with Cara Cara orange olive oil from Trattore Farm.

2023 Harvest Fair professional food results

Best of Show winners

Bread

Nightingale Breads, Forestville French Baguette

Specialty Bread

Nightingale Bread, Rosemary Foccacia

Cake

Mangia Catering, Orange Olive Oil Cake

Candy

Rainy Day Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Truffles

Cookie

Cookie... Take a Bite!, Santa Rosa Plum and Poppy Seed Thumbprint

Individual Dessert

Society Bakery and Cafe, Brandied Pear Tartlet

Ice Cream

Scoop of Sonoma, Belgian Chocolate

Appetizer

Out to Lunch Fine Catering, Crispy Prosciutto Cup

Deli

Mangia Catering, Apple, Pear and Beet salad

Pantry

Golden State Pickleworks, Dill Ranch Dressing with Fermented Cucumbers

For a full list of the winners, go to harvestfair.org/professional-food-competition.

“I’ve made this cake before as a lemon olive-oil cake, which is far more traditional,” Rohrer said. “But you want something different. You want something unique. You want something special, so I thought maybe I’d do the orange olive-oil cake.”

What won the judges over was its simplicity.

“Letting the ingredient speak for itself is important,” said Judge Tracy Mattson, a pastry chef and owner of Cookie Take a Bite. “Sometimes simple is best.”

But simple doesn’t equate to being tied to tradition and doing the same thing year in and year out. It was a taste of something unexpected that got the judges talking during the appetizer competition.

Barsman made meatballs with Green Star Farm lamb and presented them on cocktail toothpicks — a classic appetizer and a classic presentation. Inside them, though, she included fall flavors, with chopped pistachios and dried cranberries.

All three judges, chefs themselves, not only found them delicious, but inspiring. They spent several minutes chatting about what else they could do to turn a simple cocktail meatball into a truly memorable bite.

That kind of inspiration keeps Barbieri returning each year. She finds the atmosphere at the Harvest Fair competition to be supportive and filled with great advice.

“Everybody I meet there, they offer feedback,” Barbieri said. “Some of these people I really look up to. It’s nice to have the camaraderie and kinship among all of them.”

She even picked up advice one year from an attendee at the Grand Tasting, the public event to celebrate Harvest Fair winners. They told Barbieri that her habanero peach jam “needs more heat.” Barbieri took that to heart, added more habanero, entered it the following year and won a Double Gold.

Even as a longtime veteran of the Harvest Fair, Vercelli discovered some new-to-her desserts this year: a banoffee pie, a popular British dessert, made by Mad Batter Bakery, and a chocolate babka from Nightingale Bakery in Forestville. Both desserts won Double Gold.

“All of us are always learning. There’s always something new out there for all of us,” Vercelli said. “Come to the Harvest Fair and see what Sonoma County has to offer.”

Lamb Meatballs with Mustard Aioli

Makes about 24 meatballs

This recipe comes from Bethany Barsman of Out to Lunch Fine Catering in Petaluma. The unexpected addition of pistachios and cranberries, which both pair well with the ground lamb, impressed Harvest Fair judges and led them to award a Double Gold medal to this updated twist on a cocktail party classic.

1 pound ground lamb

⅓ cup roasted and salted pistachios, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons ground mustard

2 eggs

½ cup panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons red wine

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup whole-grain mustard

Cooking olive oil, for frying

Add lamb, pistachios, cranberries, ground mustard, eggs, panko, red wine, salt and pepper to a large bowl and mix well to combine.

Roll into 1-inch balls and chill for two hours. (Meatballs can be made to this point up to two days ahead.)

After two hours, heat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to just coat the bottom of the pan. Fry the meatballs in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan. Cook, turning the meatballs, until they are brown on all sides but not necessarily cooked all the way through.

Transfer cooked meatballs to the lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes until they’re done in the center.

While meatballs bake, in a small bowl stir together mayonnaise and mustard to make the mustard aioli.

Remove meatballs from the oven, insert a decorative toothpick and place on a platter. Serve with mustard aioli on the side.

Orange Olive Oil Cake

Makes 8-12 servings

When not running Mangia, her catering company, Patty Rohrer works at Trattore Farms Winery in Geyserville. Their Cara Cara orange olive oil inspired this update on the more traditional lemon olive-oil cake, which took Best of Show honors in the Harvest Fair cake competition. Although their Cara Cara olive oil is sold out, Trattore also produces a Valencia orange olive oil that Rohrer said will work just as well. Or you can use your favorite orange olive oil.

1 cup orange olive oil

3 eggs

1 ½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

Zest of 2 oranges

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup whole milk

Edible white, yellow and orange flowers, to garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray and line bottom with parchment paper.

Whisk together orange olive oil, eggs and sugar. Add vanilla, orange zest and orange juice. Whisk again.

Sift together flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add half the dry ingredients to the olive-oil mixture, followed by half the milk. Mix, then repeat.

Pour batter into springform pan and bake for 50 minutes or until the center of the cake springs back when touched lightly.

Brandied Pear Tartlet

Makes 4 individual tarts

This dessert from Jeannette Barbieri of Society Bakery and Café is an elegant way to use seasonal fruit. The pears set on a bed of lightly sweet pastry cream on a buttery shortbread-style crust won Harvest Fair Best of Show honors in the dessert category.

1 recipe Pate Sucree Tart Shell (recipe follows)

2 cups whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

7 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

2 red pears cut in half through the stems, seeds removed

2 - 3 tablespoons brandy

Caramel sauce, use store-bought or make your own

Make the tart dough using the Pate Sucree Tart Shell recipe and let cool until ready to assemble the tarts.

Next, make the pastry cream. Pour the milk into a medium pot and add the vanilla. Heat the milk until almost boiling (bubbles will begin to form at the edges).

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and cornstarch until smooth. Whisk the egg mixture while pouring about ½ cup of the hot milk into the mixture to temper the eggs so they do not curdle. Gradually pour in the rest of the milk, whisking constantly. Pour the contents of the bowl into the pot you heated the milk in and set over medium-low heat.

Cook the egg-milk mixture, whisking constantly, until it thickens and comes to a slow boil, about two minutes. Let the pastry cream cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes, then whisk in the butter.

Cover the pastry cream with plastic wrap, pressing the plastic directly onto the surface of the cream to prevent skin from forming until you're ready to assemble the tart.

When it’s time to assemble, heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the pastry cream evenly into each tart shell.

Slice the pear halves into ¼-inch slices horizontally and fan out slightly. Using an offset spatula or knife, place each pear half onto each filled tart shell. Sprinkle brandy over each filled tart and place the tarts onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle caramel sauce over each tart. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Pate Sucree Tart Shell

Makes 4 individual tart shells

1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons heavy cream

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds. Add the butter and beat until the mixture is the consistency of cornmeal, about five minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and 1 tablespoon of the cream. Add to the flour mixture and mix until just combined. If the dough does not come together into large chunks, slowly add the remaining cream, a little at a time, until it does. Gather the dough into a ball, pat it into a disk and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and unwrap. Divide into four pieces, keeping the pieces you aren’t working with covered to prevent drying out. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each dough ball into a round about ⅓ inch thick and about 5 inches across. Drape the rolled-out dough into a 4-inch tart pan, gently pushing it into the bottom edges and pan sides to make a strong, straight shell. Trim the edges flush with the rim of the pan using a sharp knife or roll the rolling pin over the edges to cut off the excess dough. Repeat with remaining dough and tart pans. Prick all over the bottom with the tines of a fork and place in the freezer to firm up for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove shells from the freezer after 30 minutes and bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.

