Some come for the competition, some for the camaraderie. Still others come because it’s a tradition.

Whatever their reasons, each September, talented chefs and food producers schlep their cakes and cookies, hors d’oeuvres and hot sauces to the squat, unassuming Showcase building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds for the Harvest Fair’s Professional Food Competition.

They’re greeted by Anne Vercelli, who for decades has been a Harvest Fair fixture, coordinating the entries and the two dozen or so judges who will taste, deliberate and taste again before rendering their verdicts.

Regardless of the role each plays, the reason all these people dedicate hours and hours of their lives to entering, running and judging Harvest Fair is the commonly held belief that Sonoma County food is something special and deserves to be celebrated.

“I’ve lived in Sonoma County my whole life,” said Bethany Barsman, owner of Out to Lunch Fine Catering who has participated in Harvest Fair for more than 20 years. “Sonoma County is an amazing place for products, everything from livestock, produce, wines — and the Harvest Fair celebrates all that. ... I can’t not do it.”

This year, Barsman swept the appetizer category, winning Double Gold awards with a pastry stuffed with burrata, pancetta and grilled peaches; a lamb meatball; and her Best of Show prosciutto bite, a recipe she shared last holiday season with The Press Democrat.

“It’s the essence of an hors d’oeurves. It’s small, it’s really tasty and it used local products. It was a real winner,” Vercelli said of the prosciutto appetizer.

In her 41 years with the Harvest Fair, Vercelli has seen — and overseen — plenty of changes to the competition. She’s quick to notice the latest food trends.

Harvest Fair Grand Tasting What: Public food and wine tasting to celebrate Harvest Fair winners When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 14. VIP ticket holders enter at noon. Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road Tickets: $75 general admission; $150 for VIP More info: HarvestFair.org

One recent trend is the proliferation of bottled sauces, something she attributed to improvements in food science and technology that make it easier to create great-tasting shelf-stable products. She said the 64 entries in that category this year are the most ever.

The other trend she suspects is no longer just a trend is the increase in the number and quality of gluten-free baked goods.

“Gluten-free products make a real statement. They’ve really improved from 10 to 15 years ago, products that we all know,” she said. There were gluten-free entries in both the cake and cookie contests, she added. “Gluten-free is here to stay. It’s the sign of our times.”

Jeannette Barbieri of Society Bakery and Café in Sebastopol did well in the competition with several gluten-free baked goods, but it was her Brandied Pear Tartlet made with regular flour that took home top honors in the dessert category.

The secret to her success, Barbieri said, is baking things she really enjoys eating. The inspiration for the pear tartlet came from a dessert at a fancy 21st birthday dinner she went to with the women in her family.

“I like to make stuff that elicits some sort of memory,” Barbieri said. What she remembered from her birthday dinner 30 years ago was the whole glazed pear covered in gold leaf. “I turned that into down-home kind of stuff. It’s something anyone could make.”

The judges were impressed with the overall quality and creativity each baker brought to the table this year, whether with gluten-free items or those made with regular flour. They doled out Double Gold awards to many.

The Harvest Fair uses the Danish system of judging: Each entry is judged on its own merits against a set of standards rather than against the other entries. That means there can be as many Double Gold, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards as are merited, although judges select a Best of Show at the end from among the Double Gold winners.

Among the layer cakes, coffee cakes and cheesecakes, one stood out: an olive-oil cake Patty Rohrer of Mangia Catering made with Cara Cara orange olive oil from Trattore Farm.

2023 Harvest Fair professional food results Best of Show winners Bread Nightingale Breads, Forestville French Baguette Specialty Bread Nightingale Bread, Rosemary Foccacia Cake Mangia Catering, Orange Olive Oil Cake Candy Rainy Day Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Truffles Cookie Cookie... Take a Bite!, Santa Rosa Plum and Poppy Seed Thumbprint Individual Dessert Society Bakery and Cafe, Brandied Pear Tartlet Ice Cream Scoop of Sonoma, Belgian Chocolate Appetizer Out to Lunch Fine Catering, Crispy Prosciutto Cup Deli Mangia Catering, Apple, Pear and Beet salad Pantry Golden State Pickleworks, Dill Ranch Dressing with Fermented Cucumbers For a full list of the winners, go to harvestfair.org/professional-food-competition.

“I’ve made this cake before as a lemon olive-oil cake, which is far more traditional,” Rohrer said. “But you want something different. You want something unique. You want something special, so I thought maybe I’d do the orange olive-oil cake.”