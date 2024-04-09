For more stories on the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to pdne.ws/42Ut93i .

Here are 10 selections — from red to sparkling — that are considered out of all the wines entered in this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge to be great wines that sell for even better prices:

Red

Alexander Valley Vineyards: 2020 Sin Zin Zinfandel, Sonoma County, 97 points, $24

Bottle Barn: 2021 Barn Raiser Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley Russian River Valley, 99 points, $19.99

Rodney Strong Vineyards: 2022 Merlot, Sonoma County, 98 points, $23

Castle Rock Winery: 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Alexander Valley, 93 points, $20

Peterson Winery: 2021 Mendo Blendo Red Wine, Tollini Vineyard, Mendocino County, 98 points, $24

Rosé

Draxton Wines: 2023 Rosé (44% Pinot Meunier, 40% Pinot Noir, 6% Pinot Grigio), North Coast, 95 points, $20

White

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 97 points, $17

Ra Ra Wine Co.: 2023 Melon DeBourgogne, Alexander Valley, 98 points, $26

Navarro Vineyards: 2022 Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, 98 points, $25

Sparkling

Scharffenberger Cellars: (NV) Brut Excellence, Mendocino County, 92 points, $24

