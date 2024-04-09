2024 North Coast Wine Challenge top 10 values

Here are 10 selections that are considered out of all the wines entered in this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge to be great wines that sell for even better prices:|
SARAH DOYLE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

For more stories on the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to pdne.ws/42Ut93i.

Here are 10 selections — from red to sparkling — that are considered out of all the wines entered in this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge to be great wines that sell for even better prices:

Red

Alexander Valley Vineyards: 2020 Sin Zin Zinfandel, Sonoma County, 97 points, $24

Bottle Barn: 2021 Barn Raiser Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley Russian River Valley, 99 points, $19.99

Rodney Strong Vineyards: 2022 Merlot, Sonoma County, 98 points, $23

Castle Rock Winery: 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Alexander Valley, 93 points, $20

Peterson Winery: 2021 Mendo Blendo Red Wine, Tollini Vineyard, Mendocino County, 98 points, $24

Rosé

Draxton Wines: 2023 Rosé (44% Pinot Meunier, 40% Pinot Noir, 6% Pinot Grigio), North Coast, 95 points, $20

White

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, 97 points, $17

Ra Ra Wine Co.: 2023 Melon DeBourgogne, Alexander Valley, 98 points, $26

Navarro Vineyards: 2022 Chardonnay, Anderson Valley, 98 points, $25

Sparkling

Scharffenberger Cellars: (NV) Brut Excellence, Mendocino County, 92 points, $24

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @whiskymuse.

