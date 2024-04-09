For more stories on the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to pdne.ws/42Ut93i .

The 2024 North Coast Wine Challenge included more than 1,000 wines from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and parts of Solano counties.

Here are the best wines from each county:

Best of Sonoma County: Trentadue Winery 2021 La Storia Cuvée 32, Alexander Valley (47% sangiovese, 31% merlot, 22% Montepulciano), $36

Best of Napa County: Black Stallion 2021 Collector’s Edition Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $50

Best of Mendocino County: Pennyroyal Farms 2023 PinoTrio, Anderson Valley (40% pinot noir, 40% pinot blanc, 20% pinot gris), $33

Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2021 Grenache, High Valley, $38

Best of Solano County: Vezér Family Vineyard 2020 Blue Victorian Sangiovese, Suisun Valley, $49

