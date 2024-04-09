The 2024 North Coast Wine Challenge included more than 1,000 wines from Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino and parts of Solano counties.
Here are the best wines from each county:
Best of Sonoma County: Trentadue Winery 2021 La Storia Cuvée 32, Alexander Valley (47% sangiovese, 31% merlot, 22% Montepulciano), $36
Best of Napa County: Black Stallion 2021 Collector’s Edition Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $50
Best of Mendocino County: Pennyroyal Farms 2023 PinoTrio, Anderson Valley (40% pinot noir, 40% pinot blanc, 20% pinot gris), $33
Best of Lake County: Brassfield Estate Winery 2021 Grenache, High Valley, $38
Best of Solano County: Vezér Family Vineyard 2020 Blue Victorian Sangiovese, Suisun Valley, $49
You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: