Longboard, 2021 Albariño, Russian River Valley, Elieo Vineyard ($24), our wine of the week, is dazzling, as this varietal often is. It’s an easy quaffer, something you can sip while slurping oysters on the half shell on the coast and watching whales travel north.

If you pay more attention, you will be rewarded with bursts of honeysuckle, jasmine, white peach, white nectarine and that elusive quality, minerality. Mineral qualities in wine are often described as wet concrete; think of early morning after a light rain and you’ll get the idea. A great way to become familiar with the varietal is to simply enjoy a glass at sunset, with a few nibbles: green olives, Marcona almonds, celery and crackers with crème fraîche.

At the table, the wine opens its arms wide. As spring unfolds, enjoy this wine with fresh fava risotto, roasted asparagus with shallot vinaigrette and eggs mimosa, artichokes with Meyer lemon vinaigrette and aioli, sanddabs over wilted spinach with lemon beurre blanc, linguine al vongole, steamed clams with lemon and jalapeño or radish tacos with cabbage salsa. And it’s fabulous with crab cakes!

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by an Italian classic, a simple soup of rice, fresh peas, spearmint and lemon, best enjoyed in spring, when we have fresh English peas. Be sure to add a spritz of lemon before enjoying the soup, as it makes the match soar.

Rice and Pea Soup with Spearmint and Meyer Lemon

Makes 3 to 4 servings

8 ounces Italian rice, preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

1 ½ cups freshly shelled English peas (from about 2 pounds unshelled peas)

3 cups homemade chicken or vegetable broth or stock

Black pepper in a mill

¼ cup fresh spearmint leaves, very thinly sliced

3 ounces (¾ cup) Estero Gold or dry Jack cheese, grated

Meyer lemon wedges

Put the rice into a medium saucepan and add about 2 teaspoons of salt and enough water to cover the rice by about 3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat, simmer gently for 12 to 15 minutes, until the rice is almost tender, and remove from the heat. Tip the rice into a strainer, drain off the cooking liquid and return the rice to the saucepan.

Meanwhile, put the butter in a medium saute pan, add the shallot and cook over medium-low heat until it is limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the peas and saute, stirring frequently, until the peas are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes.

Add the cooked peas and shallots to the saucepan with the rice. Pour in the broth or stock. Simmer gently until the peas are as tender as you’d like, 4 - 7 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Taste, correct for salt and season with a few turns of pepper. Set aside a little mint and stir the rest into the soup.

Ladle the soup into soup plates and top each portion with a bit of the reserved mint. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing over the soup.

