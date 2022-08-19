Young barn owl testing its wings. (Luba Hunt / Sebastopol)

Sunset Beach in Forestville. (Vicki Henry / Larkfield)

View of the Petaluma River from Shollenberger Park. (Don Stratton / Petaluma)

Egret and statue. (Pat Roach / Windsor)

The Lyon Street Steps near the Presidio in San Francisco. (Elissa Torres / The Press Democrat)

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Aug. 20

From one Francophile to another

A Francophile at heart, I have a secret for how I temper my longing to be in Paris.

I slip on to the grounds of French-inspired chateaus in Wine Country and taste their French-inspired wines. My favorite in Sonoma County is Healdsburg’s Jordan Winery, with its sprawling 1,200 acres. Founded in 1972, the winery is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founders Tom and Sally Jordan wanted to transport guests to France and they clearly accomplished their goal.

An ivy-covered chateau, Jordan has wrought-iron balconies and flower boxes. And I love the statue of Bacchus, the god of wine, in the courtyard. At Jordan you’ll find Bordeaux-style cabernet sauvignon that age well and are approachable. If you go, take a peek in the renovated library and sift through all the old books. The cellar room is also a treasure, with its trove of antiques like a 19th century French wine press. The winery also has some interesting tastings that explore the grounds and the expansive garden on the property. When I find myself determined to visit the City of Light, one way or another, I know it’s time to make a pilgrimage to Jordan. Be sure to check it out if you’re a fellow Francophile.

— Peg Melnik The Press Democrat

Friday. Aug. 19

Honoring our beloved Gravenstein apple

Rarely has there been a fruit that has meant so many things to so many people over the centuries, as the apple. It originated in Kazakhstan and by 1500 BC traveled with the Greeks, Romans and Etruscans throughout the civilized world. It has been the taste of goodness, and thought to be the conveyor of evil in the garden of Eden.

Here in Sonoma county Russian trappers brought the Gravenstein apple to the coast of Sonoma in 1811 where it was dried, made into cider and cooked into apple sauce for the hungry citizens of the county.

In honor of that delectable fruit, there are a couple of great restaurants that make drooling good apple desserts and brunches. In Sebastopol be sure to stop by Gypsy Cafe for their weekend brunch for Gravenstein pancakes. Get a slice of Gravenstein apple pie at Hazel in Occidental. And of course, a drive up Upp Road to get some fresh apples at the Walker Apple Farm.

— Val Larson, For the Sonoma County Gazette

Thursday, Aug. 18

Petaluma star elevated softball program

In the sporting world there is a vast difference between speed and quickness on the playing field. Speed involves an ability to get to a spot in the field in a short span of time. Quickness however involves an accelerated reaction time by athletes.

Former Casa Grande softball outfielder Sara Langdon was blessed with great quickness and she carved out a stellar college career by using this dynamic. Langdon patrolled the pastures in a four-year period in center field for the Casa Grande Gauchos during a few down seasons after her team and Windsor were transferred to the North Bay League.

The coaches at Cal State University at San Marcos, located in the San Diego area, saw something it liked in Langdon for its softball building process, and she was recruited as the program moved toward NCAA status in Division II.

Langdon has since graduated from San Marcos as an all CCAA academic student, and after a couple of years working for a non-profit physical rehabilitation agency, she has earned her teaching credential and will begin work at a public school near Del Mar this month.

— George Haire, For the Petaluma Argus-Courier

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Relief from summer weather

It’s a mistake I’ve made a hundred times, and I’m sure I’ll do it again.

I wore a t-shirt and swim trunks as I headed for the coast after work on a recent afternoon, eager to escape the summer swelter.

I should have brought a jacket. Or two.

It was so windy when I got there I had to heave my shoulder against the car door to pop it open. I sat in the fog for as long as I could stand it before driving back home to warm up.

— Matt Pera, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Blasting the Beatles before school

Every first day of school for the last 13 years I have woken my two sons by playing The Beatles’ “Good Day Sunshine” at decent volume throughout the house in the hopes that they would greet the new school year in good cheer.

When they were younger they liked this little tradition. Or they pretended to. As they have gotten older they act immune to song’s, and perhaps their mother’s, charms.

Last Thursday morning, when I cracked the door and held the speaker into my older son’s room, I got an abrupt, two-word response: “Mother, stop.”

I laughed. But then I didn’t. In fact, I might have had a quick cry. Stopping isn’t my decision to make at this point. He’s a senior. His next first day of school will be far from home. No Beatles. No annoying mom.

— Kerry Benefield, The Press Democrat

Monday, August 15

Flashbacks to a hike at Taylor Mountain

A few weeks ago, fellow Press Democrat employee, Nashelly Chavez and I trekked 12 miles around San Francisco on an urban hike. An urban hike is just a fancy way of saying walking … let’s be real, we were walking through San Francisco.

Our biggest challenge was climbing the Lyon Street Steps near the Presidio. If you know, you know. These are steep. Dripping in sweat, we did conquer those two sets of vertical stairs — one step at a time. It was here that I got flashbacks to my first hike up Taylor Mountain in Santa Rosa. In both scenarios, I had no idea what I was in for, but my mindset was the same. I thought it would be fun and easy until it wasn’t. I’m forever scared by Taylor Mountain and haven’t been back since, but those views. Whew, they were worth the sweat.

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat