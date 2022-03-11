Learn to grow roses in pots with free event

Santa Rosa: Learn to care for your low-water-use landscape

They may be water sippers, but even drought-tolerant gardens need TLC.

Santa Rosa Water and Daily Acts are partnering with Habitat Corridor Project founder April Owens to teach people how to take care of their low-water-use landscapes.

The free workshop March 19 will cover tried-and-true plants to incorporate into home landscapes and how to maintain them. Participants also will have a chance to practice pruning techniques in the Sonoma County Living Learning Landscapes gardens at Santa Rosa Junior College, where the class will be held. Details about how to take advantage of the Green Exchange Rebate will be shared.

Attendance is limited to 50, so advance registration is required. A waitlist will be available if the program fills up. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 1808 Albany Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information and to register, visit dailyacts.org and click on events.

Petaluma: Tips for growing food in small spaces

Lack of space is no reason not to garden. Master Gardener Bryce Sumner will give the lowdown on growing food in small areas in a talk before the Petaluma Garden Club on Monday.

She will share ideas for when and how to get the most out of a limited space. Registration for the meeting is at 9:30 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to nonmembers, but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from within 48 hours before the meeting is required to attend. Meetings are held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Santa Rosa: Willowside plant sale

Spring planting is fast approaching, and plant sales are starting to crop up, starting with Willowside School’s spring plant sale today.

The student-supported nursery in Santa Rosa will have a big variety of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials; California natives; succulents; grasses; abutilons and plants to attract beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds.

Plants cost $6 for 1-gallon containers and $30-$80 for specialty maples from 3 to 8 feet tall. The nursery also has wriggler worm bins for $10 a quart.

Willowside students always need containers and ceramic dishes for succulent arrangements, so donations are appreciated.

They won’t have any veggie starts, but they will have thornless bayberries. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in Santa Rosa. For information or to make donations, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Santa Rosa: Growing roses in pots

Redwood Empire Rose Society will hold a free presentation on how to grow roses in pots, with Jolene Adams, past president of the American Rose Society. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry; light refreshments. 1 p.m. social time followed by a brief meeting and the presentation at 1:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave. redwoodempirerosesociety.com

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.