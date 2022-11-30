Petrale sole, potatoes makes comforting pair with sauv blanc

Decoy 2021 California Sauvignon Blanc ($20), our wine of the week, is an invigorating wine, with a refreshing brightness that extends from first sip to lingering finish. Flavors lean strongly toward citrus, especially pomelo, white grapefruit, Eureka lemon and Mexican lime. There’s an alluring little wink as the wine makes its way across your palate, a spark of something close to the flavor of raw jalapeño, that’s delightful.

The wine is outstanding with seafood, from oysters on the half shell and steamed clams to linguine vongole, grilled razor clams with garlic butter and Dungeness crab cakes. Seared scallops, sanddabs, rex sole and shrimp all flatter this wine. You’ll also enjoy it with a simple salad of farro, diced celery and Italian-style salsa verde; sandwiches of chévre and sliced radishes; deviled eggs with lots of mustard; mustard chicken; and wilted spinach with garlic and lemon. It’s an excellent choice with ceviches, too.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the beautiful petrale sole I bought at Pacific Market in Sebastopol recently. And most markets carry brined green peppercorns, though they can be hard to find. Reese’s is the most common brand, and they are typically on a top shelf above pickles and relishes. If you do not have them, use capers instead.

Petrale Sole with Green Peppercorns & Potatoes

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

8 ounces small new potatoes, scrubbed

Kosher salt

2 lemons

2 petrale sole fillets

Seasoned all-purpose flour in a shaker (see Note)

6 tablespoons butter

Black pepper in a mill

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Several hours before serving, put the potatoes into a saucepan, cover with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are almost tender. Remove from the heat, cool slightly and drain.

While the potatoes are still quite warm, remove the skins, which should come off easily. Cut the potatoes into ⅜-inch slices and put them into a small bowl. Squeeze the juice of one of the lemons over them, season lightly with salt and toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

To finish, set the fish on a sheet of wax paper and shake seasoned flour all over it; turn and shake over this side, too. Lift up the fillets, one at a time, and gently pat the fish to release excess flour.

Put 3 tablespoons of the butter into a medium frying pan set over high heat. When the butter is melted, add the potatoes, lower the heat and cook gently until the potatoes are lightly browned on one side. Turn the potatoes over and continue to cook.

Meanwhile, put 2 tablespoons of the remaining butter into a saute pan set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted and the pan is very hot, add the fillets and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown on the underside. Turn and cook until golden brown all over.

Working quickly, season the potatoes lightly with salt and pepper and divide them between 2 plates. Drape a fillet partially over the potatoes. Return the saute pan to the heat and add the remaining butter, the juice of the remaining lemon and the peppercorns. Swirl the pan until the butter is just melted. Spoon over both fillets, sprinkle with Italian parsley and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.